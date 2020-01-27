IKONICS Develops Film for the Hydrographics Printing Market

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Minn., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX), a Duluth-based imaging technology company, introduced Hydrokon™ Water Transfer Film, an internally developed and manufactured product for the hydrographics printing market.

Hydrographics printing, or hydro dipping as it is commonly referred, is a unique water transfer printing process that can be applied to many types of substrates including plastic, wood, ceramics, and metal. Hydrokon, made in the U.S. and sold through IKONICS Corporation worldwide wholesalers, is a customizable inkjet-printed hydro dipping film. According to Ken Hegman, IKONICS Chief Operating Officer, “Hydrokon is engineered specifically to give printers the flexibility to create unique, custom designs with consistent performance and consistent results.”

“Hydrokon has been undergoing market research for several months and has been met with positive reviews from hydrographics printing professionals. This is a quality product that we are excited to bring to market,” said Jeremy Peterson​, IKONICS Industrial Inkjet Solutions Manager.

Additional information about Hydrokon Water Transfer Film can be found by visiting www.hydrokon.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding new business initiatives, markets and products and the potential benefits from such new markets and products that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially as a result of domestic and global economic and regulatory conditions, unexpected production delays, competitive market conditions, or introduction of new products or technologies by competitors, as well as the factors described in the Company’s Forms 10 K, and 10 Q, and other reports on file with the SEC.

ISO 9001 Certified

NASDAQ Listed: IKNX

News Contact: Ken Hegman Chief Operating Officer (218) 628-2217



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.