“How Stress Management Can Help You Live a Better Life,” new article by Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen

While cosmetic surgery can help you achieve dramatic improvements in your outer appearance, you should not forget about “maintenance” for your body and mind.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coping with stress is a real dilemma for everyone. In his new article, Physician Mitchell G. Cohen explains how effective stress management can improve the quality of your life.People may be affected by stress at any stage of their lives. Usually, adults suffer from stress because of problems related to their family and workplace. Teens stress out due to academic and social pressures. They might find it difficult to study and score good grades. They could also have difficulty acclimating to their school’s environment and making friends. Moreover, people suffer from stress because of difficult relationships, bullying, unemployment, the loss of a loved one, among many other causes.Mitchell G. Cohen, MD, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Stress greatly affects your health in a number of ways. This may include frequent headaches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating, fatigue, unusual mood swings, and an upset stomach. The effects of long-term stress include high blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal changes in weight, depression, skin problems, and fertility problems.Stress management is a tool that can help you cope up with the trials and tribulations of life and decrease your chances of developing health complications. Here are some useful stress management tips that help you set your stress aside.Avoid Over-analyzingIf you’re facing problems managing the office workload or going through a difficult relationship, do not let it affect your health. You should learn to accept some things as they are and understand the fact that excessively worrying about an issue and letting it overtake your mind won’t make things better. All you need to do is stop thinking and take action.Talk to your boss and colleagues about the problems that you’re facing. They will help you find a way to overcome those problems. If you’re in a difficult relationship, talk to your partner and try to solve your problems by putting your differences aside. Taking action will solve problems and save you from over-thinking and getting stressed unnecessarily.Ask Yourself “So What?”Whenever you face a difficult situation in life, think of the worst that can happen. Ask yourself the “so what?” question. Thinking about the worst-case scenario can help you maintain an optimistic attitude and accept life’s problems. You’ll understand the fact that there are certain events in life that you do not have power over. You cannot control those things or prevent them from happening.Control Your AngerFeeling upset and being furious over petty issues in life can cause you to suffer from unnecessary stress. Remaining calm and solving problems logically instead of getting aggressive can sort out a lot of problems in your life that cause stress.Similarly, you don’t need to say everything that you think. Sometimes, you need to let go of things and suppress your inner voice and beliefs. Arguing needlessly will do nothing else except further complicate things and cause stress.Exercise, Yoga, and MeditationMeditation and yoga can help you gain control over your feelings and lower your chances of developing stress. Yoga helps in connecting your mind with your body. It will help you in dealing with stressful situations calmly. Moreover, daily exercise, even just 20-30 minutes a day, can help you fight stress by releasing chemicals in your brain called endorphins that soothe your brain and lower stress.Apart from these tips, you should get proper sleep, 7-8 hours a night, consume a balanced diet, low sugar and low carb, moderate your intake of alcohol, and manage your time efficiently. If this doesn’t help, consult a medical doctor to help you manage stress and live a better life. Don’t ignore stress thinking that it will go away on its own. Following the above-mentioned stress management tips or seeking professional help are the best options that you have.About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell G. Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo. He has over 23 years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md-6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-page News: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

