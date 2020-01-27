The Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is expected to grow by USD 1.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by High adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, increasing number of strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market is segmented as below:

End-Users

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth

This study identifies increasing number of strategic alliances as the prime reasons driving the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market, including some of the vendors such as Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL Inc., Convergent Science, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc. and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





