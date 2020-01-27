The Corporate Blended Learning Market is expected to grow by USD 23.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global corporate blended learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 23. 74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Our reports on corporate blended learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased focus on personalized learning. In addition, increasing demand for blended learning solutions from emerging regions is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate blended learning market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global corporate blended learning market is segmented as below:

End-Users

• Automotive Industry

• BFSI Sector

• Consumer Goods Industry

• Energy Industry

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South Africa



Key Trends for corporate blended learning market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for blended learning solutions from emerging regions as the prime reasons driving the corporate blended learning market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in corporate blended learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate blended learning market, including some of the vendors such as Cegos SA, City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



