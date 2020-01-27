Association Services of Florida Hires Nancy Ayala as Senior Operations Manager

/EIN News/ -- Miramar, FL, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, announces the recent hiring of Nancy Ayala, CMCA®, as senior operations manager.



Ms. Ayala has more than nine years of investor portfolio and community management experience and has worked in a variety of capacities managing portfolio communities and on-site communities, including sales and marketing. As the new senior operations manager, she is responsible for overseeing several community managers, specifically working in the Palm Beach County area.



“Nancy's leadership style and vast experience working with Palm Beach County clients makes her a great addition to the team, as we continue to focus on expanding our client reach,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “She will work closely with our community managers, focus on developing our mentoring initiatives, and assist in delivering excellent service to our client communities.”



Ms. Ayala graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Phoenix and obtained a certification in business at a private school in New Haven, Connecticut. She obtained her Florida CAM license in 2009 and also holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



