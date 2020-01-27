Tomosynthesis Market To Reach USD 3.70 Billion By 2026| Reports And Data

Tomosynthesis Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 11.4% Tomosynthesis Industry Trends – Rising demand for efficient imaging technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tomosynthesis market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Tomosynthesis is an advanced type of imaging or x-ray technique that is majorly used in the detection of early signs and symptoms of breast cancer in women. Tomosynthesis, also termed as 3D mammography, is an advanced mammography technique that gives 3D images of breast of the patient. Tomosynthesis provides a much better version of breast images as it can be used for dense breast tissue and can detect even a small lesion of the breast. The early detection of breast cancer incidences and elimination of patient discomfort due to breast compression makes the tomosynthesis technique efficient and widely accepted than the traditional mammography.

The increasing vulnerability of women to breast carcinoma in all the economic classes, along with the awareness drives and screenings conducted in favor of women, have propelled the demand side of the tomosynthesis or 3D mammography market. The extensive and exhaustive research environment acts as an impetus to the market, which has aided in evolving more accurate and minimally invasive methods for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. The governments have also worked towards building a continuous and comprehensive environment for cancer research, which has fueled the growth of this diagnostic device. Also favorable reimbursements in this regard have improved the state of this market drastically. However, the high cost of the tomosynthesis device is expected to restrain the market growth.

Various government organization and research institutes are engaged in clinical trials of the tomosynthesis to evaluate the efficiency of the device in case of early diagnosis of breast cancer. For instance, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Italy is engaged in study of the Innovation in Mammography: Tomosynthesis Pathways (IMPETO)

Favorable reimbursement policy such as, Medicare and other private insurer reimburse the women undergoing digital breast tomosynthesis is expected to fuel the market growth of the tomosynthesis in breast imaging application area

Various industry players are focusing on expanding the product portfolio in the field. For instance, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., one of the leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, in July 2019 launched its tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system

Various key players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in tomosynthesis. For instance, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its latest mammography machine, the Mammomat Revelation a mammography platform with the new InSpect integrated specimen imaging tool and the new HD Breast Biopsy solution for one-click targeting of suspicious areas

During 2019-2026, tomosynthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 11.7% and 11.3% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of breast cancer and related diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The standalone 3D system product type of tomosynthesis segment dominates the field with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026

Based on application segment, breast cancer is expected to account for the CAGR 11.8% of the global tomosynthesis market, as drastically growing incidences of breast cancer across the world and raising public awareness about the diagnostic and preventive measures for the breast cancer

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 12.0% of the global tomosynthesis market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and growing R&D investment

Based on end use hospitals dominate the total market share of tomosynthesis. As the availability of skilled personnel and quality equipment facilities at hospital

High cost of the tomoynthesis or 3D mammography device is the key factors likely to hamper growth of the tomosynthesis market

Key participants include Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD and Dexela Ltd.

