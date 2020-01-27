KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2019.



The Company reported net income of $939,000, or $0.85 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $906,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.6 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 9.67% increase in earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared for the same time period in 2018.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was $3.3 million as as compared to $3.2 million for the comparable period in 2018. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $769,000, compared to $747,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared $2.8 million in the comparable period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $12.9 million, compared to $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $3.4 million, to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $400.3 million at December 31, 2018. Net loan balances increased by $12.2 million, or 4.1%, to $307.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s investment securities totaled $67.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $3.5 million, to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $330.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 there was a $3.1 million increase in core deposits and a $8.7 million decrease in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $4.7 million or 21.2% from $22.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $26.8 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.



Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.1 million nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, representing less than .50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 totaled $4.1 million, or 1.30% of loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “With this report for the fourth quarter of 2019, we completed another very successful year. Actually, the most profitable year in the twenty-six years of KS Bancorp, Inc. The earnings per share of $3.29 was a goal met and a result to our focus on quality customer relationships and management of overhead expenses. Community banking is important to our market area and KS Bank is proud to be that community bank.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of January 24, 2020, with payment to be made on February 12, 2020.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.03%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.78%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.74% at December 31, 2019. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2019 December 31, (unaudited) 2018* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 3,306 $ 21,220 Noninterest-earning 9,317 2,184 Time Deposit 100 100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 67,150 66,004 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,763 1,696 Presold mortgages in process of settlement - Loans 311,911 299,640 Less allowance for loan losses (4,057 ) (4,010 ) Net loans 307,854 295,630 Accrued interest receivable 1,145 1,212 Property and equipment, net 8,032 7,324 Other assets 4,990 4,888 Total assets $ 403,657 $ 400,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 326,918 $ 330,423 Short-term borrowings - 7 Long-term borrowings 46,248 44,248 Accrued interest payable 396 380 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,268 3,075 Total liabilities 376,830 378,133 Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018 1,360 1,360 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 25,290 22,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 177 (1,261 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,827 22,125 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 403,657 $ 400,258 * Derived from audited financial statements







KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 3,994 $ 3,877 $ 15,857 $ 14,880 Investment securities Taxable 332 347 1,385 1,260 Tax-exempt 34 32 122 142 Dividends 34 39 109 106 Interest-bearing deposits 47 49 192 105 Total interest and dividend income 4,441 4,344 17,665 16,493 Interest expense: Deposits 749 686 3,042 2,174 Borrowings 411 447 1,683 1,712 Total interest expense 1,160 1,133 4,725 3,886 Net interest income 3,281 3,189 12,940 12,607 Provision for loan losses - - 25 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,281 3,189 12,915 12,607 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 388 347 1,495 1,378 Fees from presold mortgages 55 52 215 210 Other income 326 348 1,430 1,584 Total noninterest income 769 747 3,140 3,172 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,755 1,704 7,034 6,917 Occupancy and equipment 341 346 1,305 1,287 Data processing & outside service fees 227 240 892 835 Advertising 49 49 162 125 Net foreclosed real estate - - - (10 ) Other 490 482 2,035 2,136 Total noninterest expenses 2,862 2,821 11,428 11,290 Income before income taxes 1,188 1,137 4,627 4,489 Income tax 249 231 985 947 Net income $ 939 $ 906 $ 3,642 $ 3,542 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.82 $ 3.29 $ 3.00





Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101













