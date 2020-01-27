Top Five Largest Medicaid Insurers Serve 50.1% Of Medicaid Population: OPEN MINDS Releases Update On Medicaid Managed Care Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by OPEN MINDS, The 2020 OPEN MINDS Medicaid Managed Care Market Share Report, found that the five largest Medicaid insurers providing acute care services to this population include Centene, Anthem, UnitedHealthcare, WellCare, and Molina and represented 50.1% of the Medicaid market share in 2019. Although these top five rankings remained the same between 2018 and 2019, enrollment decreased by 1% and their market share increased by 3.3%.

The report outlines a number of topics related to understanding the Medicaid market share. The report provides an overview of the Medicaid landscape, including total Medicaid enrollment and managed care enrollment over time; the insurers with over 500,000 Medicaid members and their geographic operating areas; trends among the top ten largest Medicaid insurers in 2018 and 2019; and an analysis of the latest acquisitions, re-procurements, and contracting changes that will impact insurer enrollment.

“Although the Medicaid managed care landscape and rankings remained relatively stable between 2018 and 2019, we are expecting to see significant changes in the upcoming year” said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger. “Health plan consolidation is something that is going to have a major effect, not only on the market share, but also on provider organizations operating within that space. For example, the Centene-WellCare merger was announced in March 2019. Together, these entities will serve nearly 11.1 million Medicaid beneficiaries, holding at least 21% of the Medicaid managed care market share.”

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: More Consolidation Of Medicaid Health Plan Market Share Coming In 2020. The report, The 2020 OPEN MINDS Medicaid Managed Care Market Share Report, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $495.

