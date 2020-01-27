The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow by $ 8.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

Global Air Purifier Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global air purifier market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Our reports on air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing Air Pollution Levels. In addition, introduction of smart connected air purifiers is anticipated to boost the growth of the air purifier market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global air purifier market is segmented as below:

Technology

• HEPA

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Lonizers And Ozone Generators

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for air purifier market growth

This study identifies introduction of smart connected air purifiers as the prime reasons driving the air purifier market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in air purifier market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the air purifier market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group and Whirlpool Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





