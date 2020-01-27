Wendy Cooper Ellerbe Talks Highlights and Lowlights for Hair

Wendy Cooper Ellerbe

If you are looking for a subtle change in hair color, Wendy Cooper Ellerbe shares two popular options to switch up your look.

OCOEE, FL, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you craving a fresh new hairstyle, but feel nervous to try something new? Wendy Cooper Ellerbe believes dramatic transformations can happen without dramatic changes in hair color. By merely adding highlights or lowlights to your hair, you can experience the difference you desire without feeling shocked when you look in the mirror.Instead of a full-color transformation, Wendy Cooper Ellerbe describes highlights and lowlights as adding a pop of color to what is already there. You can brighten your natural hair color shade with highlights or darken your natural hair color with lowlights. In addition to livening up your style, highlights and lowlights can add dimension and reduce the feeling of dullness.Both options sound great, so how do you know which one is right for you? Wendy Cooper Ellerbe believes a proper consultation with your stylist is the best bet. However, she offers some expert tips to help you gain an understanding of both options.When people think about adding subtle color to their hair, highlights are often the first thing that comes to mind. Wendy Cooper Ellerbe explains that it is one of the most popular hair services for those looking to achieve a sun-kissed, glowing look. Many processes use highlights, from foils to balayage.Wendy Cooper Ellerbe explains that they tend to be 2-3 shades lighter than your natural hair color. Brunettes can expect honey to golden caramel colors, while redheads will usually get strawberry blonde tones. If you are already blonde, highlights will make your hair a brighter, platinum color. No matter which natural color you have, anticipate strands of lighter shades softly blended throughout your hair.Lowlights give the exact opposite effect. You can add some contour and definition by using shades that are 2-3 times darker than your natural hair color. Wendy Cooper Ellerbe enjoys styling lowlights for clients who are looking to add richness to their hair. This option is also perfect for those who are lacking volume. Lowlights can give the illusion of volume and make your style less flat.When the seasons change, especially in fall, Wendy Cooper Ellerbe anticipates more clients asking for lowlights in their hair. If you had highlights in the past, but want to rock a darker look in winter, lowlights can instead cover them up to give you depth and drama. Many stylists will mix highlights and lowlights for a natural, textured look.About Wendy Cooper Ellerbe:As a native Floridian from Orlando, Wendy Cooper Ellerbe successfully charms the Beauty Business. She received a Cosmetology License in 1986 and has since had an ongoing affair with “creating” beautiful hairstyles for clients of all ages. Located specifically in Ocoee, Florida, Wendy Cooper Ellerbe hangs her many shears at the Shaggy She’k Studio Salon. She always stays up to date on the latest trends and best practices to encourage her clients for many years to come.



