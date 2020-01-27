Global Machine Control System Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.81 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Machine Control System Market by Type (Total Stations, GNSS, Laser, Sensors), Equipment, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global machine control system market is expected to grow from USD 4.29 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.81 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Demand for faster work and more efficiency during tighter timelines and safety issues related to workers and heavy construction machinery are the two factors which may propel growth of the machine control system market.

The machine control systems are defined as the systems which are used to monitor machine operations to precisely position the earthwork machinery with the help of a global positioning system or geographical information system. These systems are used in machineries such as excavators, rollers, pavers, cold planers, and others. The machine control system has wide scope in construction, agriculture, transportation, and others.

Elimination of the need for bulk earthworks set out and survey pegging using machine control systems is a major factor driving the growth of the global machine control system market. But high initial investment is restricting the growth of machine control system market. However, rising demand for machine guided technologies in developing countries is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global Machine Control System market include are ABB Group, Leica Geosystems, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., RIB Software AG, Andritz, Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, and Mitsui Co. among others. To enhance their market position in the global machine control system market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Trimble Inc. in 2018, continued to innovate and introduce new products including a new series of mechanical total stations and inertial technologies for autonomy and mobile mapping for the growth of its Geospatial business segment. Trimble takes steps to be at par with the latest technology in machine control; for example, in 2018, the company released the latest generation of machine control, which is near to the holistic machine autonomy system.

Topcon launched disruptive strategic products. Although the company had planned to launch 74 models since its inception, it successfully launched 93 models. Also, the company narrowed down 300 models of total stations to only 30 models. This shows that the company has narrowed down its offerings to be efficient and productive without any unnecessary products if counted in numbers. It turned civil engineering and construction work into factory-like operations with IT and operations.

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 47.30% in 2018.

The type segment is classified as total stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), laser and sensors. The Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) segment is dominating the market in 2018. GNSS is used in ground mapping, transportation, machine control, precision agriculture, timing, construction, mining, unmanned vehicles, surveying and defense. GNSS are installed in equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, graders, pavers, and other farm machinery to increase productivity and provide situational awareness to the field operators. They help increase the efficiency and accuracy of machines and are used in task management, data management, and theft detection applications.

The paving systems segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.29 Billion in 2018.

The equipment segment is divided into segments such as excavators, loaders, graders, dozers, scrapers and paving systems. The paving systems segment is dominating the market in 2018. Paving systems are used in highways, airports, tunnels, concrete safety barriers, curbs and gutters, and rail track beds, which can be constructed quickly, with high precision, and at a lower cost. To save time and effort, contractors use paving systems that comprise sonic sensors, slope sensors, contact sensors, 3D slopes, and 3D elevation control.

The infrastructure segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 45.20% in 2018.

Vertical segment includes infrastructure, commercial, residential and industrial. The infrastructure segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018 due to investment by government authorities for the development of advanced infrastructure globally.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Machine Control System Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global machine control system market with USD 1.76 Billion in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. North America is dominating the market due to the high growth in construction sector and growing process instrumentation and automation market in the region. Improvement in agricultural processes and developed network infrastructure are some other factors contributing to increasing market value of machine control system in the region. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to the advancements in agricultural practices involving precision farming which have accelerated growth of the agriculture industry.

About the report:

The global machine control system market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

