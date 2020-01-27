ReconVelocity Brings New Levels of Automation to the Recon Process with VelocityLocate and ReconMatch

ReconVelocity

DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReconVelocity today introduced two new automation features to its leading reconditioning software solution that catapult the recon process into new realms of efficiency, productivity and profitability for dealers. VelocityLocate maximizes complete efficiency in the recon process by automating vehicles’ step-by-step progress in recon, even when dealership personnel forget to push the button. ReconMatch allows dealers to connect targeted buyers with pre-owned vehicles during the reconditioning process for a jumpstart on sales. With these new capabilities, the company is leveraging the power of automation and connectivity to help dealers drive profits in critical areas of their store operations, including the often-neglected area of recon.

“With preowned vehicle sales on the rise, dealers are focusing on their time-to-market strategies, and workflow automation unlocks enormous potential for them,” says Hugh Hathcock, owner of ReconVelocity. “At ReconVelocity, we are using advanced technology to solve dealers’ big problems and eliminate unnecessary delays, improve communications, capture sales and marketing leads, and streamline the recon process. Time is money, and the faster a vehicle gets through recon to the lot is an opportunity to generate profit.”

ReconVelocity’s platform fast-tracks the recon process by automating the touch points in the reconditioning process beginning at the time a vehicle is acquired. ReconVelocity’s mobile-first technology is the industry’s only recon solution that integrates with both inventory tools and dealership management systems (DMS), and will reduce the typical dealerships’ days in recon by at least 50 percent.

• VelocityLocate leverages GPS and geofencing to automatically synchronize the location of a vehicle in recon with the next step, even when people forget to push a button, keeping communications and progress streamlined. Users can also produce a full inventory audit in a single click. VelocityLocate helps identify bottlenecks and eliminate approval delays, leading to faster time to market.

• ReconMatch leverages data from multiple sources including the dealerships’ CRM systems and DMS to identify used car payment-driven buyers. Once a vehicle enters recon, ReconMatch’s proprietary machine learning algorithm identifies and scores qualified prospects which are then pushed back into the dealers’ CRM for a head start on the sales process.

“VelocityLocate and ReconMatch are solutions that dealers have long waited for as they help alleviate some of the burden of manual data entry actions,” says Stephen Swad, executive manager at Clear Lake Infiniti. “Hugh and his team have the experience, passion, and understanding about where dealers can maximize their operations quickly and seamlessly. We are excited to unleash the power of the fully automated ReconVelocity platform.”

ReconVelocity will be showcasing its reconditioning workflow software and these latest features at NADA 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 15 - 17. For a demonstration, contact sales@reconvelocity.com or visit booth #3827C. For more information, please visit www.reconvelocity.com

About ReconVelocity

ReconVelocity is a solution platform specifically designed for auto retailers to optimize the vehicle reconditioning process. ReconVelocity’s sophisticated software suite leverages the power of automation and seamless integration to get vehicles retail-ready faster. The company is founded by industry expert Hugh Hathcock, creator of the premier dealer CRM software and call center services company, ELEAD1ONE, to address margin challenges facing dealers. For more information, please visit www.reconvelocity.com

