DCHFA Names Steve Clinton, Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Steve Clinton. Clinton is a Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. housing finance and policy sector. In his new role as CFO, Clinton will coordinate the accounting, budgeting and other financial management functions and act as the authoritative source of accurate and complete financial reports regarding the Agency’s operations. Clinton will also be responsible for making recommendations to business strategies, investment portfolio and cash management policies, overseeing the Agency’s financial reporting and managing DCHFA’s budget. Regarding the appointment of the new CFO, Christopher E. Donald, DCHFA, Interim Executive Director, lauded Clinton’s credentials. “Steve is an expert in financial markets, housing policy and housing finance. His extensive experience in the public and private sector, including capital markets will provide innovative approaches to the Agency’s financial operations.”

“I am looking forward to being part of a great team at DCHFA and making contributions to their valuable mission of bringing housing opportunities to the citizens of Washington D.C.,” stated Steve Clinton.

Prior to joining the DCHFA, Clinton was a Senior Housing Policy Advisor for the U.S. Department of the Treasury where he contributed to the Housing Reform Plan released in September 2019 that was pursuant to the Presidential memo of March 2019 (also known as Government Sponsored Enterprise reform). At the Treasury Department, he also served as an advisor to the FISCAL Bureau of the Office of Domestic Finance and later was a Senior Advisor to the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Capital Access. Before Clinton joined the U.S. Treasury Department, he spent 25 years at Freddie Mac where he was Senior Vice President. At Freddie Mac, Clinton worked in both the front and back offices, handling capital markets, finance, operations and technology. Other roles during his 25 years included Senior Vice President of Single-Family Operations, Director of Single-Family Mortgage Credit Pricing, and bond trader.

Clinton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the College of William and Mary and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A + rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

