CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory, and Reimbursement Landscape in the United Arab Emirates, 2020

CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - UAE is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the UAE.



It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure of the UAE. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.



The UAE healthcare market is one of the major emerging markets in the world, with a strong focus on research and development (R&D). The UAE's pharmaceutical market value in terms of US dollars was $1.51B in 2011 and increased at a CAGR of 13.2% to $2.20B in 2014. The market value is expected to increase further to $6.74B by 2023. The UAE medical device market was valued at $0.68B in 2015, which increased to $0.80B in 2018.



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the UAE, and includes:



An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Julphar) and profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Abbott, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Siemens)

Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of UAE

Porter's five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of UAE

An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

Information regarding the health-tech landscape of the country along with the major health-tech deals

Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the UAE healthcare market

The UAE's healthcare market has significant potential for growth, driven by an increasing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, medical tourism, straightforward regulatory guidelines and a preference for branded imported products. However, factors such as frequent price cuts by the government and usage of counterfeit drugs will restrict the growth of the pharmaceutical market.



The UAE is the second largest country in the Middle East in terms of capital invested in the pharmaceutical sector. In 2013, the UAE's pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $2.4 billion, having increased from $1.3 billion in 2008 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The market is expected to reach $3.7 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.3% (Kulkarni, 2010). Increased healthcare expenditure, the growing popularity of medical tourism and a growing elderly population are the main contributors to market growth.



Due to its growing healthcare infrastructure and lower treatment costs compared to competitors, the UAE is quickly gaining popularity as a medical tourism destination due to its low costs, English-speaking medical staff and virtually non-existent queues for treatment (Woodman, 2012). Dubai Health Authority is working to develop the medical tourism sector. It is formulating different healthcare packages according to patient requirements and the first package (wellness and preventive services package) is to be launched in October 2014 (UAEinteract, 2014f).



Branded imported drugs dominate the pharmaceutical market, with approximately 80% of the market share. Therapeutic segments such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the growing incidence of certain lifestyle diseases. Multinational companies will continue to penetrate the market as they offer largely patented drugs, whereas a lack of R&D activities from domestic manufacturers has limited their ability to offer patented drugs.



The UAE government has been reducing the prices of drugs since 2011 to make them more affordable for people as the prices of pharmaceutical medicines were comparatively much higher than in other neighboring GCC countries. Since 2011, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has reduced the prices of medicines five times, by percentages ranging from 1% to 60% (Sophia, 2014; Zain, 2014).



The proliferation of counterfeit drugs in the UAE is very high. According to a 2010 European Commission report, 73% of the drugs seized in the European Union (EU) were routed through the UAE (Underwood, 2010). These factors hamper the pharmaceutical market in the UAE.



In 2008, the UAE's medical device market was valued at approximately $600.2m and $733.3m in 2013. The medical device market is estimated to reach $978.9m in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2014, mainly due to positive demographics, increased healthcare awareness and a rise in healthcare spending. The significant demand for medical devices in the UAE is met through imports.



In an attempt to prevent age-related chronic diseases and lifestyle diseases, the government has implemented the national Weqaya program and set up various specialty healthcare facilities.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary - Overview

1.2 Key Highlights

1.3 Key Events: UAE Pharmaceutical History, 2012-2019

1.4 Healthcare Start-Ups in the UAE

1.5 Key Facts: UAE Pharmaceutical Market

1.6 Key Events: M&A, VF & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2018-2019

1.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

1.8 Country Profile, UAE, 2018



2 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

2.1 Pharmaceutical Market - Overview

2.2 Pharmaceutical Market - Exports

2.3 Pharmaceutical Market - Imports

2.4 Pharmaceutical Market - Supply Channels

2.5 Pharmaceutical Market - Market Segments

2.6 Pharmaceutical Market - Major Therapeutic Classes

2.7 Pharmaceutical Market - Major Players



3 Overview of Medical Devices Market

3.1 Medical Device Market - Overview

3.2 Medical Device Market -Major Segments

3.3 Medical Device Market - Diagnostics Market

3.4 Medical Device Market - Major Players



4 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market - Drivers and Barriers

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Barriers



5 Deal Analysis

5.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, UAE

5.2 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Medical Device Market, UAE



6 HealthTech Landscape

6.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, UAE

6.1.1 Key HealthTech Deals, UAE

6.2 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, UAE

6.3 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare, UAE



7 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Pharmaceutical Market, UAE - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.2 Medical Device Market, UAE - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



8 Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, UAE

8.2 Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, UAE

8.3 Overview of Health Insurance, UAE

8.3.1 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, UAE

8.3.2 Pricing Policies, UAE

8.4 Regulatory Landscape, UAE

8.4.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies

8.4.2 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, UAE

8.4.3 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, UAE

8.4.4 Pharmaceutical Establishment Regulations, UAE

8.4.5 Exports and Imports, UAE

8.4.6 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, UAE

8.4.7 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, UAE

8.4.8 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, UAE

8.4.9 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, UAE

8.4.10 Clinical Trial Regulations, UAE

8.4.11 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, UAE

8.4.12 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, UAE



9 Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights

9.2 Healthcare Facilities

9.3 Healthcare Parameters

9.4 Environmental Health

9.5 Healthcare Personnel

9.6 Disease Burden

9.7 Healthcare Expenditure



10 Trade Associations, UAE



11 Trade Fairs, UAE



12 Opportunities and Challenges



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfgd4b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

