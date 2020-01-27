Worldwide Cooling Fabrics Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Fruitful Opportunities in the Synthetic Cooling Fabrics Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic, Natural),Textile Type (Woven, Non-woven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing demand for sports apparel, protective wearing and growing research & development for cooling fabrics are the main factors that have led to the growth of the cooling fabrics market. Initial investment and high manufacturing cost of cooling fabrics are restraining the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

The leading manufacturers of cooling fabrics profiled in this report. Coolcore LLC (US), Ahlstrom-Munksj (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (US) and among others.

The synthetic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period



Based on type, the synthetic segment is the largest type in 2019. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic cooling fabrics market account for the larger market share owing to better moisture-wicking properties and provides an enhanced cooling effect to the wearer compared to natural cooling fabrics. The synthetic fabrics have other qualities, such as high strength, endurance, high elasticity, and smooth texture, which are sometimes not achievable with natural fabrics.



The knitted textile type is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period



Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2019. The knitted textile type has a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics. The knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties such as better breathability and fits the shape of the body in the best possible way. Due to this, knitted fabrics are used majorly for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.



Sports apparel is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period



Based on application, the sports apparel accounted for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of cooling fabrics while performing sports activities without hampering the performance of the wearer. The cooling fabrics increase the skin breathability of the wearer by letting the heat to escape from the body, providing a cool and comfortable feel.



Based on the region, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cooling fabrics market between 2019 and 2024



The North America cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Growth in the North America cooling fabrics market is attributed mainly to the advancement in technology and the presence of a wide range of end-use application markets. Further, increasing awareness towards health and wellness, growing sports & leisure activities, and changes in lifestyle has also contributed to the growth of the cooling fabrics market in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cooling Fabrics Market

4.2 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type

4.3 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Application and Textile Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Sportswear and Protective Wear

5.2.1.2 Increasing Research & Development in Cooling Fabrics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Final Product

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand from Medical and Defense Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Market Penetration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Cooling Fabrics

6.2.1 Air Cooled

6.2.2 Liquid Cooled

6.3 Passive Cooling Fabrics

6.3.1 Phase Change Cooling

6.3.2 Evaporative Cooling



7 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic Cooling Fabrics

7.2.1 High Strength, Endurance, Elasticity, and Smooth Texture are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Synthetic Cooling Fabrics Market

7.3 Natural Cooling Fabrics

7.3.1 Natural, Biodegradable, and Renewable Nature of these Fabrics is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Natural Cooling Fabrics Market



8 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Textile Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Woven

8.2.1 High Dimensional Stability is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Woven Cooling Fabrics Market

8.3 Nonwoven

8.3.1 Low Cost and Usability as Inner Liner Fabric is Projected to Propel the Growth of the Nonwoven Cooling Fabrics Market

8.4 Knitted

8.4.1 Better Breathability, High Stretch Properties, and Fitting is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Knitted Cooling Fabrics Market



9 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sports Apparel

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Self-Cooling Fabrics in Sporting Activities is Expected to Drive the Market for Sports Apparel

9.3 Lifestyle

9.3.1 Rising Income Level and Improved Economic Condition of Developing Countries are Expected to Propel the Lifestyle Application Market

9.4 Protective Wearing

9.4.1 Increasing Innovations in Cooling Fabric Products are Projected to Drive the Market for the Protective Wearing Application Segment

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Growing Awareness About Health and Leisure-Related Activities are Anticipated to Drive the Market for Other Applications



10 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionaries

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Market Ranking of Key Players in Cooling Fabrics Market in 2018



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Coolcore

12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj

12.3 NILIT Ltd.

12.4 Polartec

12.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

12.6 Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.7 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

12.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.9 Hexarmor

12.10 Other Leading Players

12.10.1 Tehrani Industrial Group

12.10.2 Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd.

12.10.3 Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd.

12.10.4 Everest Textile Co. Ltd.

12.10.5 Nanotex LLC

12.10.6 Burlington

12.10.7 Balavigna Weaving Mills Pvt. Ltd.

12.10.8 Libolon

12.10.9 Technical Absorbents Limited

12.10.10 The North Face

12.10.11 Lee Yaw Textile Co. Ltd.

12.10.12 Wilson Fabrics

12.10.13 Columbia Sportswear Company

12.10.14 Ventex Co. Ltd.

12.10.15 Marcel Liebaert N.V.

12.10.16 Heiq Materials AG



