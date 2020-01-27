5 Must-Do Things in Paris According to Bennett Velasquez

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, the city of lights, is one that most people dream of visiting in their lifetime. In 2018 alone, a record-breaking 40 million travelers visited the French capital. With iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Versailles, it’s easy to see why visitors are eager to make the pilgrimage to this European city. Bennett Velasquez , a young world enthusiast, shares the five must-sees for those who decide to visit Paris.1. Eiffel TowerIt would be impossible to visit Paris and skip a visit to the Eiffel tower, as it is one of the most visited monuments in the world. Approximately 7 million people go up the Eiffel tower every year. Those planning on visiting the Eiffel tower should book their tickets in advance through the official site for shorter waiting periods.2. The LouvreNo visit to Paris would be complete without a visit to the Louvre, one of the most massive museums in the world. The art collection in the Louvre ranges from ancient artifacts, sculptures, paintings, and more. Although most people visit the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa, Bennett Velasquez says visitors should expect to spend at least 3 hours exploring. The building itself is a museum, so it’s important to admire it also.3. Sacre-CoeurLocated in the vibrant neighborhood of Montmartre, Sacre-Coeur is an iconic Basilica with incredible views of Paris. Plan to spend the afternoon having lunch, taking away the sights, and exploring what the neighborhood has to offer.4. VersaillesLocated outside of Paris in the town of Versailles, the Palace of Versailles is an icon of French history. The Palace of Versailles became the primary residence of Louis XIV and remained the royal residence until the French Revolution under Louis XVI. A visit to Versailles is a must experience for those fascinated with royalty, according to Bennett Velasquez 5. Arc de TriompheAt the top of Champs Elysees, the Arc de Triomphe offers one of the best views of Paris. Bennett Velasquez recommends those who plan on climbing the Arc should do so in the afternoon right before sunset so they can get a day and night time view of the city. After, visitors can stroll down Champs Elysees for some of the best shopping in Paris.



