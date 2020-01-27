2020 Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Uber Technologies Inc.
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Uber Technologies Inc." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) is a provider of peer-to-peer ridesharing, ride service hailing, and a mobility system with electric bikes and scooters; it also carries out freight, food delivery, and logistics services that can be booked through its mobile application and websites.
The report provides information and insights into Uber, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies
- Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs
- Detailed overview of Uber's technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Uber's technology innovations.
- Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Uber.
- Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.
Key Topics Covered
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Technology Centers and Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Acquisitions
- Partner and Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budget & Contracts
- Key Executives
