Calian Launches New Custom Mobile Wireless Product

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) has commenced deliveries of a new custom telecommunications product for a Tier 1 North American mobile operator.

The product comes as a result of research and development efforts undertaken by Calian’s Advanced Technologies segment over the past 16 months. The product enables the customer to maximize its use of existing spectrum assets and supports ongoing development and upgrade of its mobile network.

“This innovative product is further evidence of our capability to solve complex customer problems using our deep knowledge base in leading-edge, mixed-signal analog-digital product designs,” said Patrick Thera, VP, Advanced Technologies, Calian. “This marks our first deployment of telecom equipment for a Tier 1 mobile operator, demonstrating our ability to satisfy the demanding performance and certification requirements of such customers.”

“This significant milestone supports our customer diversification objectives and is the direct result of our exciting innovation agenda at Calian,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. “Our program of targeted investment in research and development is yielding tangible, positive results with respect to our growth strategy.”

The multimillion-dollar commitment is expected to span multiple quarters, with current orders on hand included in Calian’s current year financial guidance.

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

