CPABC recognizes excellence in membership

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is pleased to honour 17 chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) and two FCPAs with the Lifetime Achievement Award.



The Lifetime Achievement Award honoured Barb Carle-Thiesson, FCPA, FCA (Lantzville) and Bill Thomas, FCPA, FCA (Toronto) in recognition of these two FCPAs’ continued exceptional dedication, commitment, and outstanding contribution to the CPA profession and their community.

In addition, 17 B.C. CPAs have been honoured with a fellowship (FCPA). They are among today’s leading accounting and business professionals who proudly represent the CPA profession: John Bunting, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Jane Butterfield, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Stanley Chang, FCPA, FCGA (Vancouver), Mark Dickie, FCPA, FCA (Victoria), Bob Gautama, FCPA, FCMA (Airdrie, A.B.), Bill Hallett, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Karin Kirkpatrick, FCPA, FCMA (North Vancouver), Sukesh Kumar, FCPA, FCA, FCGA (Vancouver), Doug Lang, FCPA, FCGA (Campbell River), Simone Leonard, FCPA, FCGA (Vancouver), Paul Murray, FCPA, FCGA (Brentwood Bay), George Paleologou, FCPA, FCA (Surrey), David Pohl, FCPA, FCMA (North Vancouver), Ken Sim, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Kevin Smith, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Sherry Tryssenaar, FCPA, FCMA (Vancouver), and Michael Waters, FCPA, FCA (Ottawa, O.N.).

The FCPA designation recognizes CPAs who have provided exceptional services to the accounting profession and/or whose achievements in their careers or in their communities have earned them distinction and brought honour to the profession.

CPABC also acknowledged six other B.C. CPAs in the following award categories:

The Early Achievement Award recognized Doug Allan, CPA, CA (Vancouver), Alan Cosgrave, CPA, CGA (Vancouver), Myriah Foort, CPA, CA (Campbell River), and Christopher Lythgo, CPA, CMA (Vancouver) for having distinguished themselves early in their CPA careers through professional achievement and volunteer service.

The Distinguished Service Award was awarded to Anna Moreton, CPA, CA (Vancouver) and Han Shu, CPA, CA (Surrey) for their remarkable commitment and dedication to the CPA profession and their communities.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“We are extremely proud of these award winners for their contributions to both the CPA profession and their communities. We are thrilled to recognize their outstanding accomplishments. They are an inspiration for other business professionals in the province. These members are truly deserving of this recognition.”

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.





Media Contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.