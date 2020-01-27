Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, Faith Leader, and Healer, Shares God’s Love and Word with the World

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is a worldly and wise woman. She understands life can be challenging, even daunting, and that the world can sometimes be difficult to comprehend or navigate. But she also knows that through God anything is possible. A Certified International Conference Speaker, CEO of Destiny Enterprises, and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., she invites all to walk with her to achieve empowerment, healing, and enlightenment through God.Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has created a special 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her local church as well as international publications and speaking engagements. It is her mission to reach people from all walks of life, in all corners of the globe. She regularly travels throughout the United States and beyond to deliver her ministry and touch the lives of those who are wanting God’s word and guidance.A pillar of the Christian community, the God-appointed Bishop, Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, Pastor, and Teacher has spent the past several years epitomizing a life of faith and goodwill while sharing her knowledge and wisdom with others. More than a speaker, she is a teacher and healer, spreading faith, compassion, and light wherever she goes.“Dr. Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ — ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them,” a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said.With her commanding presence and prophetic messages, she is often referred to as The Voice with a Vision and The Iconic Clarion Sound of a Trumpet, a mouthpiece of God crying loud.Walking in the shadow of the Lord Jesus, she is gentle, giving, and sympathetic, guiding her followers through good times and bad, sharing in their suffering as well as their exaltation.“The anointed, life-changing messages of Dr. Dickey are designed to shape the people of God with the proper preparation, empowerment, and equipment for their Godly Kingdom Purposes,” the spokesperson added.In addition to international speaking events, she shares her wisdom through print and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast.Learn more about Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey and her message of hope via her website: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.