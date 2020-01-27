Tocotrienols Market To Reach USD 522.0 Million By 2026| Reports And Data

Tocotrienols Market Size – USD 321.5 million in 2018, CAGR of 6.7%, Tocotrienols Industry Trends – Product launches and research for better tocotrienol derivation methods

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tocotrienols market was valued at USD 321.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 522.0 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Tocotrienols are chemicals in the vitamin E family. Vitamin E is a substance necessary for proper body and brain function. As with the other vitamin E chemicals, there are four types of tocotrienols found in nature: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Tocotrienols occur in the oils of rice bran, palm fruit, barley, and wheat germ. Experts believe that tocotrienols have many health benefits — some that are more powerful than those found in more common tocopherols. These include increased brain health and functionality, anticancer activity, and cholesterol-lowering properties.

Tocotrienols have gained the attention of clinicians by demonstrating compelling anti-cancer activities in pre-clinical research. The underlying mechanism facilitating this effect has been attributed to the anti-proliferative, anti-angiogenic, pro-apoptotic and immune enhancing nature of T3. Neuroprotective ability conferred by T3 in pre-clinical research has gained momentum and was further explored as a novel approach in humans. Beyond their antioxidative nature, T3, particularly α-T3, were found to induce neuroprotection at nanomolar concentrations. In fact, the circulating plasma T3 were found to be 20 times more than the required dose for neuroprotection .

Tocotrienols aren’t commonly found in nature and when they are, they tend to occur at very low levels. However, palm, rice bran, and barley oils contain tocotrienols, as well as wheat germ and oats.

Palm oil is the most concentrated natural source of tocotrienols, but even so, you would have to consume an entire cup of palm oil each day to ingest the amount of tocotrienols that experts suggest may have beneficial effects on health. For more higher levels of the substance, talk to your doctor about supplements. Tocotrienols can also be found in synthetic supplements commonly sold in health food stores and pharmacies. While many people take vitamin E supplements, most only contain alpha-tocopherol. Tocotrienols — particularly when taken along with squalene, phytosterols, and carotenoids — are linked to good health in several scientific studies. Specifically, tocotrienols may be effective at reducing levels of bad cholesterol as well as the risks and effects of some cancers.

Vitamin E is essential for normal neurological function. It is the major lipid-soluble, chain-breaking antioxidant in the body, protecting the integrity of membranes by inhibiting lipid peroxidation. Mostly on the basis of symptoms of primary vitamin E deficiency, it has been demonstrated that vitamin E has a central role in maintaining neurological structure and function. Orally supplemented vitamin E reaches the cerebrospinal fluid and brain. Tocotrienols, formerly known as zeta, , or eta-tocopherols, are similar to tocopherols except that they have an isoprenoid tail with three unsaturation points instead of a saturated phytyl tail.

Although tocopherols are predominantly found in corn, soybean, and olive oils, tocotrienols are particularly rich in palm, rice bran, and barley oils. Tocotrienols possess powerful antioxidant, anticancer, and cholesterol-lowering properties. Recently, studies have established that alpha-tocotrienol is multi-fold more potent than alpha-tocopherol in protecting HT4 and primary neuronal cells against toxicity induced by glutamate as well as by a number of other toxins. At nanomolar concentration, tocotrienol, protects neurons by an antioxidant-independent mechanism. Dietary supplementation studies have established that tocotrienol, fed orally, does reach the brain. The current findings point towards tocotrienol as a potent neuroprotective form of natural vitamin E. Due to the various advantages of this substance, its use is expected to increase.

Rapid growth in emerging economies, rising applications of tocotrienols in dietary supplements & pharmaceuticals and the demand for naturally sourced pharmaceuticals are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of Tocotrienols market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America is by far the largest market in the world, occupying atleast 30.7% of the industry in 2018. This is primarily due to the fact that the region has invested a lot in research and development for the development of drugs and nutraceuticals which incorporate tocotrienols

The large number target population and the observed high, unmet dietary needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth

In 2018, BTSA Biotechnologías Aplicados SA opened a new branch in the U.S to better supply the North American market

The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and breast cancer and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and convenient routes for Tocotrienols administration are expected to drive growth of this market

The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share to the North American as well as global Tocotrienols market

Some of the key market players for this market are BASF, BTSA Biotechnologías Aplicados SA, American River Nutrition, Inc., Eisai Food & Chemical Co.Ltd., Vance Group Ltd., ExcelVite Inc., Davos Life Science Ltd., SourceOne, Orochem, Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn. Bhd.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Tocotrienols market based on the form, application, end-use, and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alpha tocotrienol

Beta tocotrienol

Gamma Tocotrienol

Delta tocotrienol

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Breast cancer

Chronic kidney disease or CKD

Familial dysautonomia

Hypertrophic scars

NAFLD

Others

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dietary supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

