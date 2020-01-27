The Augmented Reality (AR) Market is expected to grow by USD 76.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the augmented reality (AR) and it is poised to grow by USD 76. 99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

Our reports on augmented reality (AR) provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses. In addition, increasing AR integration in mobile devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the augmented reality (AR) as well.



Market Segmentation

The augmented reality (AR) is segmented as below:

Application

• Enterprise

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Education

• Other applications



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for augmented reality (AR) growth

This study identifies increasing AR integration in mobile devices as the prime reasons driving the augmented reality (AR) growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in augmented reality (AR)

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the augmented reality (AR), including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp. and Zugara Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



