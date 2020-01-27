EPRI and DOE to Collaborate on Transportation Electrification Research

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office signed a five-year memorandum of understanding to collaborate on electric transportation research, development, demonstration, and deployment.

In pursuing this work, the parties will draw upon EERE’s experience in transportation energy technology systems and the office’s auto and energy industry connections, as well as EPRI’s nearly three decades of research and development with automakers and utilities on electric vehicles (EV) and infrastructure technologies.

“The coordination of our research and stakeholder engagement enables EERE, the national labs, and EPRI to prioritize action based our collective experience in electric transportation and the needs of a fast-moving EV market,” said EPRI Vice President, Sustainability and Electrification Rob Chapman. “This collaboration can benefit EV drivers, the electric power sector, and the public by enhancing U.S. electric transportation infrastructure, improving air quality, and advancing the next generation of transportation technology.”

EPRI and EERE signed the memorandum in Washington, D.C., on January 17, 2020.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

Donald Cutler Electric Power Research Institute 650-855-8709 dcutler@epri.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.