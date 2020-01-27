2020 Winners Announced for the Smokin’ With Smithfield Barbecue Grant Program

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield ® is pleased to present the recipients of the fourth-annual Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant Program . After receiving more than 120 applications from all across the country, 22 non-profit and community barbecue events have been carefully selected to receive up to $3,000 each, a total investment of $66,000 on behalf of Smithfield. Established in 2017, the Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant program is designed to provide event support for sanctioned barbecue competitions and deepen the prize pool in major meat categories including pork and ribs.



“We’re honored to have awarded grants to 141 barbecue events since the beginning of this program, bringing our total investment to-date to nearly $423,000,” said Laura Pall, brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “From our sponsorships of major competitions and award-winning pitmasters, to our ongoing commitment to delivering consistent, top quality pork products, this initiative is just one of the many ways Smithfield continues to deepen our support of the growing barbecue industry.”

2020 Grant Program Winners

March 20-22: Smokin’ in the Square BBQ Cookoff, Pensacola, Fla.

March 27-28: Tennessee River BBQ Battle & Music Fest, Jackson, Tenn.

March 27-28: Hammond BBQ Challenge, Hammond, La.

March 28: Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash, Venice, Fla.

April 3: CarFest SA BBQ Cook-Off, San Antonio

April 10-11: Smoke in the Spring, Osage City, Kan.

April 24-26: 12th Annual WashMo BBQ, Bikes & Blues, Washington, Mo.

May 1-3: Masters in May, Bancroft, Wis.

May 22-23: High on the Hog Festival, Winchester, Tenn.

May 24: Red, White & Bar-B-Q, Westmont, Ill.

May 29-30: Smokin in Steele, Owatonna, Minn.

June 5-6: 9th Annual Valley Veterans BBQ Competition, Valley, Neb.

June 26-28: Heritage Day’s BBQ Showdown, Belvidere, Ill.

July 10-12: Gold Ribbin’ BBQ Fest, Green Bay, Wis.

July 11: Clayton BBQ Cook Off, Clayton, Calif.

July 17-18: Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades, Wise, Va.

Aug. 28-29: 9th Annual Death’s Door Bar-B-Q, Washington Island, Wis.

Sept. 11-12: Riverfest BBQ & Music Fest, Decatur, Ala.

Sept. 18-19: Tilley H-D Biker Blues BBQ Rally, Salisbury, N.C.

Sept. 18-19: Tri City BBQ Fest, Denison, Iowa

Nov. 7-8: Polar Pig BBQ Cook Off, Concord, N.C.

Dec. 11-12: Briscoe Ranch BBQ Cook-Off, Uvalde, Texas

To find out more about the Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant and Committed Cooks programs, please visit www.SmokinWithSmithfield.com .

