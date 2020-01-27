New Executive Team Members to Drive Next Phase of Growth at business.com

Chief Product Officer and Chief Financial Officer bring a wealth of high-growth experience to the team

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business, announced two new executive team members to help foster the company’s ongoing growth. Digital media veteran, Molly Baab has joined the company as Chief Product Officer and seasoned financial executive, Jason Teebagy has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. For more information or to join our team, visit www.business.com .



Ms. Baab brings more than a decade of experience building and leading high-scale, profitable ecommerce and digital media businesses. Prior to business.com, she held senior product, marketing and GM roles with brand name companies including Purch, Rue La La, and Trip Advisor. As Chief Product Officer of business.com, Ms. Baab will lead efforts to fine tune the company’s newly rebranded site featuring a vibrant community of 200,000 strong and in-depth product reviews across more than 200 categories.



As Chief Financial Officer, Jason Teebagy will bring his high-growth mindset to business.com. Having previously worked for General Electric, Vistaprint, and PerkinElmer, Mr. Teebagy has built his career as a trusted operating partner to the business leaders on his team. His deep financial strategy expertise will help business.com harness growth opportunities across the SMB landscape.

With business.com, small business owners can leverage the site's unique emphasis on connection and collaboration, capitalizing on trusted information and expert advice to streamline the decision-making process and improve potential outcomes for their business. In tandem, those selling into the SMB segment can leverage the comprehensive digital marketplace which generates upward of 100,000 qualified sales and marketing leads each month. Collectively this offering provides the tools, information, and services needed to rebuild Main Street.



“Our performance-driven marketplace is unique to the market and has proven to be a sustainable data-driven business model. Small businesses know they can rely on business.com to provide credible business insight and product reviews while those selling into the SMB segment have found they can rely on our ability to deliver the right buyers at the right time. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate our growth and thrilled to add both Molly and Jason to our team to do just that,” commented Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of business.com.

About business.com

business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

