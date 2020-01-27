IDLife Launches VERB’s Interactive Video CRM Platform in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced today that IDLife, a health and wellness company focused on customized nutrition products, has launched their new white-labeled VERB mobile sales application in the U.S. market.



IDLife is a health and wellness company that is revolutionizing the industry with customized nutrition. Their name stands for Individually Designed Life and was founded on the principle that no two people are alike, so everyone has unique nutritional needs. Their mission is to offer the highest quality products and programs available to help their customers lead a healthier life. They offer a range of individualized nutritional products to help further their mission of empowering their customers and Associates by maximizing their potential to achieve their lifestyle goals.

In addition to leveraging the power of VERB’s platform of wide-ranging features and functionality, including the interactive video sales enablement features, IDLife will also be implementing VERB’s in-app integrated sampling platform. VERB’s sampling feature allows Associates to send sample products directly to customers and prospects right through the VERB app, which has been shown to significantly increase sales conversion rates.

“Partnering with VERB will allow us to expand upon the already-rapid growth we’ve generated for our business,” said IDLife President Laura Brandt. “VERB’s comprehensive app functionality as well as its proven, customizable sampling system made them the perfect match for how we operate. Furthermore, VERB’s tools will allow us to provide greater choice for our Associates and end customers, which is one of our core values and should translate to a big win for IDLife.”

Global President of Sales for VERB McKinley Oswald added, "As consumers demand more and more customized products and services in their daily experiences, IDLife and VERB are well positioned to address that growing trend by helping our respective clients and customers access what they want and how they want it. IDLife is a major player in the health and wellness space, and we’re looking forward to helping IDLife and their Associates grow their businesses more rapidly and effectively. For all of us at VERB, it’s very exciting to watch the momentum in our own company’s growth as we continue adding clients of this scale and magnitude.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations with Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others, are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext. 7

info@myverb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

VERB@gatewayir.com



