Mental health is health and Psychologists can help – Psychology Month

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February marks Psychology Month in British Columbia, an annual campaign that raises awareness about the role of psychology in shaping mentally healthy communities. The BC Psychological Association (BCPA) is hosting 21 free public presentations across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island throughout the month of February.
Each of the talks will be facilitated by a Registered Psychologist with topics ranging from stress and its impact on mental and physical health, managing anxiety, mindfulness, helping children chase away worry, time management, how to upgrade relationships in our disconnected world, and many more.
The Mental Health Commission of Canada notes that mental illnesses and problems affect one in five Canadians in any given year – regardless of age, background, or geographical location. Mental health problems have a high economic cost (estimated to be $51 billion per year) and take an even greater human toll. Mental health is more than the absence of illness – it is a resource that gives us the capacity to enjoy life and deal with challenges.
“Mental illness does not discriminate - anyone can experience mental illness, and the burden of untreated mental illness can have negative effects on families, the economy and the health care system,” says Alexina Picard, Operations Manager of the BC Psychological Association. “Many people affected by mental illness do not know where or how to seek help. Our referral service can help connect them to a highly trained, local Registered Psychologist who can provide assessment, diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.”
There is a growing need for mental health services and resources across Canada. The BCPA hopes the presentation series will raise awareness that effective psychological treatments exist for the vast majority of mental illnesses and identify where British Columbians can access treatment. The BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.
Alexina Picard adds: “We hope that Psychology Month will encourage people to think and talk about their mental health, which is why we are offering free public talks in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Interior.”
These free talks are sponsored by BCPA:
|Date & Time
|Title/Presenter
|Location/Contact
|Tuesday, February 4
7:30-9:00pm
|Enhancing Mental Health through Creativity
Dr. Alina Sotskova
|Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, February 5
6:00-7:30pm
|Stress, Hassles and Burnout
Dr. Barry Stein
|Cowichan Public Library
2687 James St., Duncan, BC
|Thursday, February 6
6:00-7:30pm
|Stress & it's Impact on Mental & Physical Health
Dr. Du-Fay Der
|Campbell River Library
1240 Shoppers Row, Campbell River, BC
|Thursday, February 6
6:30-8:00pm
|El Manejo de Estrés y la Salud
Dr. Erika Horwitz (Talk in Spanish)
|Vancouver Public Library Kensington Branch
1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver, BC
|Friday, February 7
2:00-3:30pm
|Opiate Crisis and the Correctional System: The Need for a Dramatic Change in approach
Dr. Bruce Monkhouse
|James Bay Community Project
547 Michigan Street, Victoria, BC
|Saturday, February 8
1:30-3:00pm
|Helping your Child Overcome Anxiety
Dr. Carlton Duff
|Cook Street Village Activity Centre
380 Cook St., Victoria, BC
|Monday, February 10
7:00-8:30pm
|Relationships: Staying Connected
Dr. David Mensink
|Cook Street Village Activity Centre 380 Cook St., Victoria, BC
|Tuesday, February 11
7:00-8:30pm
|The Superpower of Love: How to Unleash it & Upgrade Your Relationships in Our Disconnected World
Dr. Rotem Regev
|Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, February 12
6:30-8:00pm
|Managing Performance Anxiety: Strategies for Sport, Work, and School
Dr. Patrick Myers & Ms. Zarina Giannone
|Dunbar Community Centre
4747 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, February 12
7:00-8:30pm
|Neurotribes: Autism in the 21st Century
Dr. Cheryl Ainsworth
|Fraser Valley Regional Library Clearbrook Branch
32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford, BC
|Thursday, February 13
6:30-8:00pm
|Time Management and Stress: Tips and Strategies to get Yourself Back on Track
Ms. Irene Spelliscy
|Kelowna Downtown Library ORL Branch
1380 Ellis St., Kelowna, BC
|Tuesday, February 18
7:00-8:30pm
|Enhancing your Personal & Workplace Resiliency
Dr. Joti Samra
|Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, February 19
7:00-8:30pm
|Don't Panic: Easy, Everyday Ways to Manage Anxiety.
Dr. Rachel Mallory
|City Centre Library
10350 University Drive, Surrey, BC
|Thursday, February 20
7:00-8:30pm
|Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat
|Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC
|Saturday, February 22
1:00-2:30pm
|What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?
Dr Rosa Wu (Talk in Mandarin)
|Pathways Clubhouse**
315 – 8111 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC
|Saturday, February 22
1:00-2:30pm
|Helping Asian Families with a Transgender Family Member
Dr. Wallace Wong (Talk in Cantonese)
|S.U.C.C.E.S.S.
28 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC
|Monday, February 24
7:00-8:30pm
|Emotional Literacy 101
Ms. Alicja Dobrzanski & Dr. Michael Sheppard
|Dunbar Community Centre
4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC
|Tuesday, February 25
7:00-8:30pm
|What is Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)?
Dr. Debbie Leung (Talk in Mandarin)
|Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, February 26
6:30-8:00pm
|What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?
Dr. Rosa Wu
|New Westminster Public Library Main Branch
716 6th Avenue, New Westminster, BC
|Wednesday, February 26
7:00-8:30pm
|Helping Children Chase Away Worry: Understanding and Managing Anxiety in Children
Ms. Samiramis du Sautoy, RCC
|Coquitlam Library - City Centre Branch 1169 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC
|Saturday, February 29
11:00am-12:30pm
|Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat
|Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC
*Pre-registration is required, please visit www.drkasimalmashat.com
**Pre-registration is required, please email Lorraine.Ng@pathwaysclubhouse.com
BCPA operates a province-wide free psychologist referral service. Patients can search for a Registered Psychologist by city, client type, area of practice, therapy method and language by visiting www.psychologists.bc.ca/find_psychologist_full or by calling 604-730-0522 or 1-800-730-0522.
About BC Psychological Association
Established in 1938, the British Columbia Psychological Association (BCPA) and its members are committed to supporting the emotional health and psychological well-being of British Columbians. BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.
