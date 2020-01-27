Rackspace and Alert Logic Enhance Cybersecurity for Small and Mid-Sized Amazon Web Services Customers

Teaming with Alert Logic, Rackspace Delivers Security Visibility and Guidance across AWS and Hybrid Cloud Environments

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace has joined forces with Alert Logic to help SMB and mid-market Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers improve their security posture with an AWS Security Review program.



Rackspace, combined with the insight and analytics of Alert Logic’s SaaS-based Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, will offer customers a consulting engagement that provides a window into the state of their environment’s security. By assessing the configuration of their AWS environment against the AWS CIS Foundations Benchmarks, the AWS Security Review program provides a measure of performance against thousands of existing AWS reviews. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Rackspace security experts provide a consultation to review the findings with customers and a customized recommendation plan to remediate gaps for on-going protection.

“Security in the cloud remains especially challenging for SMB and mid-market organizations, due to the huge skills-gap,” said Vikas Gurugunti, Executive Vice President of Rackspace Solutions and Services. “The AWS Security Review provides customers with a fantastic starting point to begin their security transformation. The combined 24x7 support of Rackspace and Alert Logic experts is a critical enabler of keeping customers’ AWS environment secure."

Upon completion of the security assessment, customers can partner with Rackspace experts to enhance their well-architected AWS environments with Rackspace Service Blocks™ , and develop a custom deployment of appropriate security measures, such as Alert Logic MDR solution, to address critical security and compliance requirements. Rackspace Service Blocks offer customers the most value from their AWS investments by providing flexible, customizable services to deliver the right amount of support for their specific IT needs.

“Alert Logic and Rackspace share a long history of partnering to solve complex security challenges for our customers,” said Bob Lyons, CEO of Alert Logic. “By joining forces in this program, we have the scale and expertise to help thousands of AWS customers assess and improve their security posture, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and to reduce the risk of disruption from security threats.”

About Rackspace

At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. Across applications, data, security, hybrid and multiple clouds worldwide, we provide cloud specialists with unbiased expertise, continuous modernization and Rackspace Service Blocks™. We work with leading partners and alliances. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we deliver Fanatical Experience™ across every interaction. Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Alert Logic’s SaaS-based Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia.

