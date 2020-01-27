There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,826 in the last 365 days.

State Bank Corp. Earns $1.35 Million in Fourth Quarter 2019 and $7.82 Million for the Year

/EIN News/ -- LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPink:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona (“Bank”), today reported that net income decreased by 40.8% to $1.35 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.28 million, or $.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. In the preceding quarter, the Company reported earnings of $2.39 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The decrease was primarily due to $873,000 in costs associated with the pending acquisition of the Bank by Glacier Bancorp incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019. There were no acquisition costs during the preceding quarter or the fourth quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income decreased by 8.9% to $7.82 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $8.58 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for 2018. 

On September 30, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to merge with the Glacier Bancorp family of banks. State Bank of Arizona, and its affiliated bank divisions, are expected to be under the Glacier Bancorp umbrella on or around February 29, 2020. The acquisition will see State Bank of Arizona merge into Glacier’s current Arizona bank franchise, Foothills Bank.

“We finished the year with solid net interest income generation, and steady loan and deposit growth,” stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the opportunity for our customers to join Glacier, which has a strong tradition of providing excellent bank resources and quality customer service in both commercial and regional areas throughout the state of Arizona.” 

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income of $1.35 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, which included $837,000 of acquisition related expenses.

  • Loans held for investment grew $33.2 million during the quarter, compared to three months earlier.

  • Return on average assets was 0.80%.

  • Return on average equity was 7.37%.

  • Nonperforming assets were 0.31% of total assets.

  • Tangible book value increased 16.5% to $8.27 per share from $7.10 per share a year earlier.

Net interest margin was 3.82% in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter, and 3.90% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds decreased to 49 basis points, as the Company lowered its overall deposit rates.

The provision for loan losses was $315,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, with net charge-offs of $58,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.8 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.09% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.15%. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

Total assets were $677.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $22.4 million, or 3.4%, from $655.3 million at December 31, 2018. Total loans held for investment were $430.4 million as compared to $407.3 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting an increase of 5.67%. 

Total deposits were $586.7 million at year-end, an increase of $28.9 million, or 5.18%, from $557.8 million at December 31, 2018. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased to $498.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $497.7 million at December 31, 2018. Core deposits now comprise 85.0% of total deposits. 

Nonperforming assets were $2.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase from $1.7 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets represented 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2019. 

Shareholder equity increased to $73.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $64.4 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, tangible book value per share was $8.27 per share compared to $7.10 per share at December 31, 2018. 

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution. At December 31, 2019, the Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio   14.00%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio   10.81%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio   14.00%
Total Capital Ratio    14.94%

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona. State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as (“SBAZ”). For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

In June 2019, State Bank Corp. was ranked #69 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts with Assets Under $2 Billion list for 2019 based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

State Bank Corp.  
Statement of Operations  
   
   For the Quarter Ended
   Year to Date
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019
 		  9/30/2019
 		  12/31/2018
 		    12/31/2019 12/31/2018
Statements of Operations                                
Interest income                                
Loans, including fees $ 5,891   $ 5,806   $  5,612     $ 23,528   $ 21,251  
Securities   832     884     891       3,387      3,588  
Fed funds and other   176     271     100       850     446  
Total interest income   6,899     6,961     6,603        27,765     25,285  
                                 
Interest expense                                
Deposits   623     730     338       2,686     1,033  
Borrowings    115     121      205       641     611  
Total interest expense   738     851     543       3,327     1,644  
                                 
Net interest income   6,161     6,110     6,060       24,438     23,641  
                                 
Provision for loan losses   315     -     137       665     490  
Net interest income after loan loss provision    5,846     6,110      5,923       23,773     23,151  
                                 
Noninterest income                                
Service charges on deposits   184     181     190       711     648  
Mortgage loan fees   396     335     394       1,293     1,225  
Gain on sale of loans   946     691     360       2,510     1,744  
Other income   407     371     618       1,659     2,069  
Total noninterest income   1,933     1,578     1,562       6,173     5,686  
                                 
Noninterest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits   3,233     2,910     2,892       11,868     10,907  
Net occupancy expense   201     207     195       787     783  
Equipment expense   51     59     91       248     348  
Data processing   457     485     525       1,988     1,871  
Director fees & expenses   102     54     133       317     355  
Insurance   106     35     36       212     136  
Marketing & promotion   109     203     82       574     570  
Professional fees   341     247     98       841     726  
Office expense   27     32     62       131     141  
Regulatory assessments   11     9     53       132     228  
OREO and repossessed assets   (19 )   12     (95 )     117     (53 )
Other expenses   442     491     672       1,880     1,962  
    5,061     4,744     4,744       19,095     17,974  
                                 
Acquisition related costs   873     -     -       873     -  
                                 
Total noninterest expense   5,934     4,744     4,744       19,968     17,974  
                                 
                                 
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,845     2,944     2,741       9,978     10,863  
                                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   491     554     458       2,157     2,282  
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,354   $ 2,390   $ 2,283     $ 7,821   $ 8,581  
                                 
                                 
 Per Share Data                                
Basic EPS $ 0.17   $ 0.30   $ 0.28     $ 0.97   $ 1.06  
Diluted EPS $ 0.17   $ 0.29   $ 0.28     $ 0.96   $ 1.06  
                                 
Average shares outstanding                                
Basic   8,093,299     8,093,299     8,065,709       8,088,153     8,060,929  
Effect of dilutive shares   21,467     21,524     26,581       25,218     30,352  
Diluted   8,114,766     8,114,823     8,092,290       8,113,371     8,091,281  


State Bank Corp.      
Balance Sheets      
     
       
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
       
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,391   $ 4,042   $ 4,061  
Interest bearing deposits   7,431     6,793     4,106  
Overnight Funds   37,300     46,030     17,960  
Available for sale securities   151,968     168,470     179,589  
Total cash and securities   200,090     225,335     205,716  
                   
Loans held for sale, before reserves   8,841     15,497     2,375  
Gross loans held for investment   430,396     397,187     407,264  
Loan loss reserve   (4,801 )   (4,546 )   (3,824 )
Total net loans   434,436     408,138     405,815  
                   
Premises and equipment, net   14,719     14,912     14,315  
Other real estate owned   307     307     266  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock   5,985     6,051     6,249  
Company owned life insurance   11,554     11,489     11,802  
Other assets   10,563     10,680     11,174  
                   
Total Assets $ 677,654   $ 676,912   $ 655,337  
                   
                   
Liabilities                  
Non interest bearing demand $ 133,299   $ 136,287   $ 135,485  
Money market, NOW and savings   365,118     358,733     362,202  
Time deposits <$250K   64,347     67,717     51,845  
Time deposits >$250K   23,924     24,079     8,299  
Total Deposits   586,688     586,816     557,831  
                   
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   7,450     7,136     5,001  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -     -     18,000  
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs   6,572     6,690     7,045  
Total Debt   14,022     13,826     30,046  
                   
Other Liabilities   3,303     3,519     3,086  
Total Liabilities   604,013     604,161     590,963  
                   
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   39,892     39,850     39,597  
Accumulated retained earnings   33,225     32,478     27,831  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   524     423     (3,054 )
Total shareholders equity   73,641     72,751     64,374  
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 677,654   $ 676,912   $ 655,337  
                   


State Bank Corp.  
Five-Quarter Performance Summary  
   
   For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Performance Highlights          
           
Earnings:          
Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 8,094   $ 7,688   $ 7,449   $ 7,379   $ 7,622  
Net interest income $ 6,161   $ 6,110   $ 6,071   $ 6,095   $ 6,060  
Provision for loan losses $ 315   $ -   $ 50   $ 300   $ 137  
Noninterest income $ 1,933   $ 1,578   $ 1,378   $ 1,284   $ 1,562  
Noninterest expense $ 5,934   $ 4,744   $ 4,524   $ 4,766   $ 4,744  
Net income (loss) $ 1,354   $ 2,390   $ 2,252   $ 1,824   $ 2,282  
           
Per Share Data:          
Net income (loss), basic $ 0.17   $ 0.30   $ 0.28   $ 0.23   $ 0.28  
Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.17   $ 0.29   $ 0.28   $ 0.22   $ 0.28  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.075   $ 0.075   $ 0.075   $ 0.08   $ 0.06  
Book value $ 9.10   $ 8.99   $ 8.71   $ 8.28   $ 7.98  
Tangible book value $ 8.27   $ 8.14   $ 7.86   $ 7.42   $ 7.10  
           
Performance Ratios:          
Return on average assets   0.80%     1.41%     1.32%     1.10%     1.41%  
Return on average equity   7.37%     13.23%     13.07%     11.06%     14.53%  
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.82%     3.78%     3.75%     3.85%     3.90%  
Average cost of funds   0.49%     0.56%     0.61%     0.54%     0.38%  
Average yield on loans   5.55%     5.63%     5.68%     5.70%     5.61%  
Efficiency ratio   73.31%     61.71%     60.73%     64.59%     62.24%  
Non-interest income to total revenue   23.88%     20.53%     18.50%     17.40%     20.49%  
           
Capital & Liquidity:          
Total equity to total assets (EOP)   10.87%     10.75%     10.39%     9.94%     9.82%  
Tangible equity to tangible assets   9.97%     9.84%     9.47%     9.00%     8.84%  
Total loans to total deposits   74.87%     70.33%     69.87%     71.25%     73.43%  
Mohave State Bank          
Common equity tier 1 ratio   14.00%     14.44%     13.91%     13.49%     13.18%  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.81%     10.66%     10.40%     10.39%     10.42%  
Tier 1 risk based capital   14.00%     14.44%     13.91%     13.49%     13.18%  
Total risk based capital   14.94%     15.37%     14.83%     14.32%     13.94%  
           
Asset Quality:          
Gross charge-offs $ 70   $ 2   $ 15   $ 88   $ -  
Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ 58   $ 1   $ (356 ) $ (15 ) $ (2 )
NCO to average loans, annualized   0.05%     0.00%     -0.34%     -0.01%     0.00%  
Non-accrual loans/securities $ 1,768   $ 2,051   $ 2,415   $ 1,302   $ 1,391  
Other real estate owned $ 307   $ 307   $ -   $ 174   $ 266  
Repossessed assets $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 2,075   $ 2,358   $ 2,415   $ 1,476   $ 1,657  
NPAs to total assets   0.31%     0.35%     0.36%     0.22%     0.25%  
Loans >90 days past due $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
NPAs + 90 days past due $ 2,075   $ 2,358   $ 2,415   $ 1,476   $ 1,657  
NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets   0.31%     0.35%     0.36%     0.22%     0.25%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.09%     1.10%     1.10%     0.99%     0.93%  
Allowance for loan losses to NPAs   231.37%     192.79%     188.24%     280.42%     230.78%  
           
Period End Balances:          
Assets $ 677,654   $ 676,912   $ 678,570   $ 673,336   $ 655,337  
Total Loans (before reserves) $ 439,237   $ 412,684   $ 413,636   $ 417,333   $ 409,639  
Deposits $ 586,688   $ 586,816   $ 591,989   $ 585,732   $ 557,831  
Stockholders' equity $ 73,641   $ 72,751   $ 70,514   $ 66,919   $ 64,374  
Common stock market capitalization $ 149,726   $ 105,213   $ 97,120   $ 104,646   $ 99,208  
Full-time equivalent employees   117     120     120     122     124  
Shares outstanding   8,093,299     8,093,299     8,093,299     8,080,791     8,065,709  
           
Average Balances:          
Assets $ 678,173   $ 680,038   $ 680,037   $ 664,121   $ 649,673  
Earning assets $ 647,793   $ 649,501   $ 650,744   $ 636,755   $ 623,584  
Total Loans (before reserves) $ 424,857   $ 412,295   $ 415,774   $ 415,998   $ 400,116  
Deposits $ 587,653   $ 591,694   $ 596,079   $ 562,399   $ 560,343  
Other borrowings $ 13,681   $ 13,422   $ 12,457   $ 33,995   $ 17,649  
Stockholders' equity $ 73,499   $ 72,272   $ 68,902   $ 65,986   $ 62,844  
Shares outstanding, basic - wtd   8,093,299     8,093,299     8,090,000     8,075,764     8,065,709  
Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd   8,114,766     8,114,823     8,115,299     8,108,423     8,092,290  


Contact:   Brian M. Riley, President & CEO
    Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO
    928 855 0000
    www.mohavestbank.com

 

