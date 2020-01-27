State Bank Corp. Earns $1.35 Million in Fourth Quarter 2019 and $7.82 Million for the Year

/EIN News/ -- LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPink:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona (“Bank”), today reported that net income decreased by 40.8% to $1.35 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.28 million, or $.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. In the preceding quarter, the Company reported earnings of $2.39 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The decrease was primarily due to $873,000 in costs associated with the pending acquisition of the Bank by Glacier Bancorp incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019. There were no acquisition costs during the preceding quarter or the fourth quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income decreased by 8.9% to $7.82 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $8.58 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for 2018.

On September 30, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to merge with the Glacier Bancorp family of banks. State Bank of Arizona, and its affiliated bank divisions, are expected to be under the Glacier Bancorp umbrella on or around February 29, 2020. The acquisition will see State Bank of Arizona merge into Glacier’s current Arizona bank franchise, Foothills Bank.

“We finished the year with solid net interest income generation, and steady loan and deposit growth,” stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the opportunity for our customers to join Glacier, which has a strong tradition of providing excellent bank resources and quality customer service in both commercial and regional areas throughout the state of Arizona.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income of $1.35 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, which included $837,000 of acquisition related expenses.





Loans held for investment grew $33.2 million during the quarter, compared to three months earlier.





Return on average assets was 0.80%.





Return on average equity was 7.37%.





Nonperforming assets were 0.31% of total assets.





Tangible book value increased 16.5% to $8.27 per share from $7.10 per share a year earlier.

Net interest margin was 3.82% in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter, and 3.90% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds decreased to 49 basis points, as the Company lowered its overall deposit rates.

The provision for loan losses was $315,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, with net charge-offs of $58,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.8 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.09% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.15%. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

Total assets were $677.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $22.4 million, or 3.4%, from $655.3 million at December 31, 2018. Total loans held for investment were $430.4 million as compared to $407.3 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting an increase of 5.67%.

Total deposits were $586.7 million at year-end, an increase of $28.9 million, or 5.18%, from $557.8 million at December 31, 2018. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased to $498.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $497.7 million at December 31, 2018. Core deposits now comprise 85.0% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets were $2.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase from $1.7 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets represented 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

Shareholder equity increased to $73.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $64.4 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, tangible book value per share was $8.27 per share compared to $7.10 per share at December 31, 2018.

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution. At December 31, 2019, the Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.00% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.81% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.00% Total Capital Ratio 14.94%

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona. State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as (“SBAZ”). For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

In June 2019, State Bank Corp. was ranked #69 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts with Assets Under $2 Billion list for 2019 based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

State Bank Corp. Statement of Operations For the Quarter Ended

Year to Date Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Statements of Operations Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,891 $ 5,806 $ 5,612 $ 23,528 $ 21,251 Securities 832 884 891 3,387 3,588 Fed funds and other 176 271 100 850 446 Total interest income 6,899 6,961 6,603 27,765 25,285 Interest expense Deposits 623 730 338 2,686 1,033 Borrowings 115 121 205 641 611 Total interest expense 738 851 543 3,327 1,644 Net interest income 6,161 6,110 6,060 24,438 23,641 Provision for loan losses 315 - 137 665 490 Net interest income after loan loss provision 5,846 6,110 5,923 23,773 23,151 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 184 181 190 711 648 Mortgage loan fees 396 335 394 1,293 1,225 Gain on sale of loans 946 691 360 2,510 1,744 Other income 407 371 618 1,659 2,069 Total noninterest income 1,933 1,578 1,562 6,173 5,686 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,233 2,910 2,892 11,868 10,907 Net occupancy expense 201 207 195 787 783 Equipment expense 51 59 91 248 348 Data processing 457 485 525 1,988 1,871 Director fees & expenses 102 54 133 317 355 Insurance 106 35 36 212 136 Marketing & promotion 109 203 82 574 570 Professional fees 341 247 98 841 726 Office expense 27 32 62 131 141 Regulatory assessments 11 9 53 132 228 OREO and repossessed assets (19 ) 12 (95 ) 117 (53 ) Other expenses 442 491 672 1,880 1,962 5,061 4,744 4,744 19,095 17,974 Acquisition related costs 873 - - 873 - Total noninterest expense 5,934 4,744 4,744 19,968 17,974 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,845 2,944 2,741 9,978 10,863 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 491 554 458 2,157 2,282 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,354 $ 2,390 $ 2,283 $ 7,821 $ 8,581 Per Share Data Basic EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.97 $ 1.06 Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.96 $ 1.06 Average shares outstanding Basic 8,093,299 8,093,299 8,065,709 8,088,153 8,060,929 Effect of dilutive shares 21,467 21,524 26,581 25,218 30,352 Diluted 8,114,766 8,114,823 8,092,290 8,113,371 8,091,281





State Bank Corp. Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,391 $ 4,042 $ 4,061 Interest bearing deposits 7,431 6,793 4,106 Overnight Funds 37,300 46,030 17,960 Available for sale securities 151,968 168,470 179,589 Total cash and securities 200,090 225,335 205,716 Loans held for sale, before reserves 8,841 15,497 2,375 Gross loans held for investment 430,396 397,187 407,264 Loan loss reserve (4,801 ) (4,546 ) (3,824 ) Total net loans 434,436 408,138 405,815 Premises and equipment, net 14,719 14,912 14,315 Other real estate owned 307 307 266 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 5,985 6,051 6,249 Company owned life insurance 11,554 11,489 11,802 Other assets 10,563 10,680 11,174 Total Assets $ 677,654 $ 676,912 $ 655,337 Liabilities Non interest bearing demand $ 133,299 $ 136,287 $ 135,485 Money market, NOW and savings 365,118 358,733 362,202 Time deposits <$250K 64,347 67,717 51,845 Time deposits >$250K 23,924 24,079 8,299 Total Deposits 586,688 586,816 557,831 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7,450 7,136 5,001 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 18,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 6,572 6,690 7,045 Total Debt 14,022 13,826 30,046 Other Liabilities 3,303 3,519 3,086 Total Liabilities 604,013 604,161 590,963 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 39,892 39,850 39,597 Accumulated retained earnings 33,225 32,478 27,831 Accumulated other comprehensive income 524 423 (3,054 ) Total shareholders equity 73,641 72,751 64,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 677,654 $ 676,912 $ 655,337





State Bank Corp. Five-Quarter Performance Summary For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Performance Highlights Earnings: Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 8,094 $ 7,688 $ 7,449 $ 7,379 $ 7,622 Net interest income $ 6,161 $ 6,110 $ 6,071 $ 6,095 $ 6,060 Provision for loan losses $ 315 $ - $ 50 $ 300 $ 137 Noninterest income $ 1,933 $ 1,578 $ 1,378 $ 1,284 $ 1,562 Noninterest expense $ 5,934 $ 4,744 $ 4,524 $ 4,766 $ 4,744 Net income (loss) $ 1,354 $ 2,390 $ 2,252 $ 1,824 $ 2,282 Per Share Data: Net income (loss), basic $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Book value $ 9.10 $ 8.99 $ 8.71 $ 8.28 $ 7.98 Tangible book value $ 8.27 $ 8.14 $ 7.86 $ 7.42 $ 7.10 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.80% 1.41% 1.32% 1.10% 1.41% Return on average equity 7.37% 13.23% 13.07% 11.06% 14.53% Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.82% 3.78% 3.75% 3.85% 3.90% Average cost of funds 0.49% 0.56% 0.61% 0.54% 0.38% Average yield on loans 5.55% 5.63% 5.68% 5.70% 5.61% Efficiency ratio 73.31% 61.71% 60.73% 64.59% 62.24% Non-interest income to total revenue 23.88% 20.53% 18.50% 17.40% 20.49% Capital & Liquidity: Total equity to total assets (EOP) 10.87% 10.75% 10.39% 9.94% 9.82% Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.97% 9.84% 9.47% 9.00% 8.84% Total loans to total deposits 74.87% 70.33% 69.87% 71.25% 73.43% Mohave State Bank Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.00% 14.44% 13.91% 13.49% 13.18% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.81% 10.66% 10.40% 10.39% 10.42% Tier 1 risk based capital 14.00% 14.44% 13.91% 13.49% 13.18% Total risk based capital 14.94% 15.37% 14.83% 14.32% 13.94% Asset Quality: Gross charge-offs $ 70 $ 2 $ 15 $ 88 $ - Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ 58 $ 1 $ (356 ) $ (15 ) $ (2 ) NCO to average loans, annualized 0.05% 0.00% -0.34% -0.01% 0.00% Non-accrual loans/securities $ 1,768 $ 2,051 $ 2,415 $ 1,302 $ 1,391 Other real estate owned $ 307 $ 307 $ - $ 174 $ 266 Repossessed assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 2,075 $ 2,358 $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 NPAs to total assets 0.31% 0.35% 0.36% 0.22% 0.25% Loans >90 days past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs + 90 days past due $ 2,075 $ 2,358 $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.31% 0.35% 0.36% 0.22% 0.25% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09% 1.10% 1.10% 0.99% 0.93% Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 231.37% 192.79% 188.24% 280.42% 230.78% Period End Balances: Assets $ 677,654 $ 676,912 $ 678,570 $ 673,336 $ 655,337 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 439,237 $ 412,684 $ 413,636 $ 417,333 $ 409,639 Deposits $ 586,688 $ 586,816 $ 591,989 $ 585,732 $ 557,831 Stockholders' equity $ 73,641 $ 72,751 $ 70,514 $ 66,919 $ 64,374 Common stock market capitalization $ 149,726 $ 105,213 $ 97,120 $ 104,646 $ 99,208 Full-time equivalent employees 117 120 120 122 124 Shares outstanding 8,093,299 8,093,299 8,093,299 8,080,791 8,065,709 Average Balances: Assets $ 678,173 $ 680,038 $ 680,037 $ 664,121 $ 649,673 Earning assets $ 647,793 $ 649,501 $ 650,744 $ 636,755 $ 623,584 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 424,857 $ 412,295 $ 415,774 $ 415,998 $ 400,116 Deposits $ 587,653 $ 591,694 $ 596,079 $ 562,399 $ 560,343 Other borrowings $ 13,681 $ 13,422 $ 12,457 $ 33,995 $ 17,649 Stockholders' equity $ 73,499 $ 72,272 $ 68,902 $ 65,986 $ 62,844 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,093,299 8,093,299 8,090,000 8,075,764 8,065,709 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,114,766 8,114,823 8,115,299 8,108,423 8,092,290





Contact: Brian M. Riley, President & CEO Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO 928 855 0000 www.mohavestbank.com







