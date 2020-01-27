Sensata Technologies Exhibiting Sensing Portfolio at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

/EIN News/ -- SWINDON, United Kingdom and GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that it is exhibiting at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) in Grapevine, TX this week from January 27 to 29.



Worldwide emission and safety legislation is driving sensor content for commercial vehicles, which increases aftermarket interest in Sensata’s portfolio. Although some of Sensata’s brands have exhibited previously at HDAW, this is the first time Sensata is displaying a company-wide selection of sensing solutions specifically designed for heavy vehicle off-road applications. Featured products will include pressure and temperature sensors and switches, inverters and contactors for cabin, engine, exhaust, transmission, safety and chassis applications.

“We are very proud of the large portfolio of products that we are exhibiting together at this show for the first time,” said Kelly Sadler, General Manager, Global Aftermarket Business. “While the aftermarket knows our Schrader® brand very well, it is less familiar with Sensata and its leading OE position as a comprehensive sensing solution provider to the aftermarket heavy-duty space.”

Sensata’s tire pressure monitoring sensor (TPMS) brand, Schrader, is a legacy category-leader in the aftermarket. Sensata is leveraging the power and long-term trust built by the Schrader brand to bring its other OE and industry-leading brands and products to the aftermarket. Among those brands are Airpax®, GIGAVAC®, Kavlico®, Klixon®, Magnum®, Sensata and Sensornite®. As the market has come to expect with the Schrader brand, all Sensata products are OE quality and are designed to fit and function exactly like the OE product. These products are tested and validated to survive the harsh environments that make up the heavy-duty industry.

Visit Booth 2041 to learn more about Sensata and talk to an expert about electrical protection, sensing and controls for today’s heavy vehicle off-road applications.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Joshua Young

(508) 236-2196

Joshua.young@sensata.com Media:

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com



