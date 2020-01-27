Agile Stacks and AlphaBravo Partner to Accelerate Software Delivery Using Kubernetes

Partnership builds on AlphaBravo’s initial success in using the Agile Stacks SuperHub to rapidly deploy custom open source stacks

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA and Bethesda, MD, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks, Inc., the Kubernetes ecosystem management company, and AlphaBravo Company, a leading provider of DevSecOps Kubernetes and container consulting and implementation services, today announced their partnership. Together, the companies will empower enterprises to take advantage of the vast Kubernetes ecosystem in accelerating the delivery of containerized applications. The partnership builds on the initial success of AlphaBravo in using the Agile Stacks platform to deploy custom open source stacks in less than an hour—a process that previously would take days or weeks.

AlphaBravo leverages cutting-edge technology to solve the transformational roadblocks that modern organizations face today and design the optimal solution for each enterprise’s unique situation. The company brings expertise in leading platforms and technologies that are also supported by Agile Stacks. These include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and RedHat OpenShift, along with the Kubernetes open source container orchestration system, tools in the Kubernetes ecosystem, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), and DevSecOps, among others.

Agile Stacks delivers the patent-pending SuperHub platform, which enables organizations to standardize and automate their IT infrastructure to reduce their costs, increase application velocity, and improve their agility and efficiency. Through the partnership, AlphaBravo uses SuperHub to help its clients automate the management of multiple resources, speed the delivery of complex services, ensure correct version control, and streamline the process of maintaining complex ecosystems.

In support of the partnership, AlphaBravo is offering free assessments for enterprises interested in getting started with Kubernetes and jump starting their projects with the Agile Stacks platform. Organizations can contact info@alphabravo.io or call +1 301-337-8141.

“As mutual Kubernetes experts and members in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, AlphaBravo and Agile Stacks share a commitment to helping companies harness the Kubernetes ecosystem in delivering their applications,” said Chad Serino, chief executive officer at AlphaBravo. “We are excited about the Agile Stacks partnership and how it will allow us to support our existing and prospective customers. All too often, an engagement around a complex CI/CD build can take months. Agile Stacks allows us to deliver the same exact solution in a matter of weeks. This is a game changer for us.”

“The challenge in using Kubernetes is not just Kubernetes, itself, but managing the vast ecosystem that surrounds Kubernetes,” said Sean O’Shaughnessey, chief revenue officer and vice president of worldwide sales at Agile Stacks. “We are thrilled to partner with AlphaBravo in delivering solutions based on our SuperHub Kubernetes ecosystem management platform. Together, with our platform and AlphaBravo’s deep implementation expertise, enterprises can bring a new level of speed, flexibility, and reliability to the deployment and management of their Kubernetes implementations.”

About AlphaBravo Company

AlphaBravo was created to solve the transformational roadblocks that modern organizations are facing today, from application modernization to complete digital transformations. The company’s team of dedicated technology and business professionals is focused on supporting DevSecOps initiatives and comes from all over the technology grid, enabling them to bring a unique perspective to each engagement. AlphaBravo works with cutting-edge technologies to design the optimal solution for each organization’s unique situation. To learn more about how AlphaBravo can help enterprises of all sizes—from small colleges to large federal agencies—to accelerate their projects, visit https://alphabravo.io.

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability, and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com.

Agile Stacks and SuperHub are registered trademarks, and KubeFlex is a trademark of Agile Stacks, Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

