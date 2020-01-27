OSS Secures Design Win for New Mil-Spec Flash Storage Array

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) has signed a sole source contract to design a new military-spec flash storage array for airborne sensor data collection.

The proposed system is an enhanced version of the company’s existing, military field-tested flash array . The new design will use the same lightweight 25, 50, or 100 terabyte removable storage canisters within a reduced size and weight chassis. This system is intended to be incorporated into multiple types of fixed-wing and rotary-wing manned and unmanned aircraft.

“The significance of this new customer design win is that we are able to leverage our existing flash canisters into a number of additional aircraft,” noted Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. “This design win also underscores the capabilities and benefits of our award-winning flash array technology, including its exceptional performance, small size, light weight and portability. We anticipate this design-in to lead to prototyping before year-end and full rate production in the years ahead.”

The new design-in follows the previously announced $36 million contract for OSS to provide flash storage arrays for Navy surveillance aircraft.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing building blocks and platforms for OEMs that provide edge systems to scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals for their mission critical applications. These specialized platforms include customized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, expansion systems and storage software. The products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: securing the prototype and production orders, the value and schedule of such orders, a change in product specifications, the fitness of the product for the wide range of aircraft and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



