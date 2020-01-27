Malcolm Gladwell to Keynote QlikWorld 2020 Data and Analytics Conference

Best-selling Author, The New Yorker Staff Writer and Podcast Host Being Featured at Industry’s Leading Data and Analytics Event

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced that Malcolm Gladwell, best-selling author, staff writer for The New Yorker and podcast host, will be the featured keynote speaker at this year’s QlikWorld data and analytics conference, May 11-14 in Phoenix, AZ.



Author of numerous New York Times® Best Sellers – including Talking to Strangers, The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath – Gladwell has been named one of the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine and one of Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.

Gladwell stresses the importance of looking at things differently, which aligns with Qlik’s vision for a data literate world, one where organizations tackle head-on complex challenges by looking at their data differently to maximize business value.

QlikWorld is the only conference that showcases a complete end-to-end data and analytics strategy, from raw data to actionable insights. Customers and partners will find over 300 expert-led sessions covering data integration and analytics topics, plus hear about hot trends like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and data literacy. There are also plenty of opportunities for networking, getting Qlik Certified , participating in the Datathon Challenge , exploring the Discovery Zone and more.

QlikWorld, Qlik’s annual customer and partner conference, will be held on May 11-14, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Visit qlikworld.qlik.com for more details.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact:

Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.