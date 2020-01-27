PSB Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings of $2.8 Million or $0.63 Per Share; Net Income Increased 9% to Record $11.2 Million in 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2019 of $0.63 per share on net income of $2.81 million, compared to earnings of $0.70 per share on net income of $3.13 million during the September 2019 quarter, and $0.56 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.53 million. The fourth quarter earnings reflected slightly higher net interest income and higher levels of non-interest expense. Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.3% from the previous quarter and 7.5% relative to one year earlier.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, earnings increased 9.1% to $11.2 million, or $2.51 per share compared to $10.3 million, or $2.29 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“PSB achieved record earnings in 2019 as strong lending activity has fueled asset growth and a streamlined branch network added efficiencies. As we begin 2020, we will convert our loan production office in Milwaukee into a full-service branch office in the first quarter. We anticipate the move into this economically vibrant market will continue to fuel loan and deposit growth in years ahead,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and /or December 31, 2018, as applicable):

Return on shareholders’ equity was 11.98% for the quarter compared to 13.94% one quarter earlier and 12.62% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.34% the previous quarter and 1.14% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the return on shareholders’ equity was 12.77% and the return on average assets was 1.22%.



Total assets grew 2.7% to $974.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $949.7 million one quarter earlier and 6.4% from $916.0 million one year earlier. Net loan growth of $49.2 million and core deposit growth of $74.0 million supported balance expansion over the past year.



The net interest margin decreased to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.60% the previous quarter and 3.58% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was affected by a larger balance of investments relative to prior periods.



The efficiency ratio was 59.90% for the fourth quarter compared to 55.14% one quarter earlier and 62.54% in the year ago quarter.



Tangible net book value was $20.72 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $20.24 per share as of September 30, 2019 and $17.98 per share at December 31, 2018. Over the past year, tangible book value has grown 15.24%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $974.9 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $949.7 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $25.2 million, or 2.7%. Total loans receivable increased $16.4 million with much of the new loans consisting of loans secured by commercial real estate. The commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio increased to $401.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $385.5 million three months earlier. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 31.4% of gross loans at December 31, 2019, followed by owner occupied commercial real estate loans at 24.8%, residential real estate at 23.9%, commercial/agricultural loans at 19.0% and consumer loans at 0.7%. Total agricultural related loans represent 1.16% of the total loan portfolio. The non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio represents the largest portion of loan growth over the past year as the balance grew 14.0% from $196.8 million at December 31, 2018 to $224.3 million at December 31, 2019. Meanwhile, over the past year, the commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans decreased 7.6% from $147.2 million at December 31, 2018 to $136.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses remained at 0.97% of gross loans at December 31, 2019. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was unchanged at 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the previous quarter and 0.07% one year earlier. Non-performing assets decreased to 0.55% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.57% at September 30, 2019, and 0.67% at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $3.7 million in non-accrual loans, $499,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $676,000 in restructured loans not on non-accrual, and $460,000 in other real estate owned.

At December 31, 2019, cash and investments totaled $228.5 million compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2019. During the course of the quarter, cash and investments increased due to deposit growth, a portion of which was used to support loan origination activity.

Total deposits increased 6.2% to $781.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $736.2 million at September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.9% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.5%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 22.6% and retail and local time deposits at 16.7%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 versus 4.9% the prior quarter and 7.6% one year earlier.

FHLB advances decreased to $73.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $85.5 million at September 30, 2019 and other borrowings decreased to $6.1 million from $17.4 million over the same time period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, or 2.28%, to $92.7 million, compared to $90.6 million at September 30, 2019. Tangible net book value per share increased 2.37%, to $20.72 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared to $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.50% at December 31, 2019, compared to 9.53% at September 30, 2019.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $8.0 million (on a net margin of 3.53%) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.9 million (on net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019 and $7.5 million (on a net margin of 3.58%) for the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 16 basis points to 4.41% during the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.57% one quarter earlier while deposit and borrowing costs declined 9 basis points to 1.17% from 1.26% over the same time period. The decline in loan and investment yields were partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and a decrease in the prime lending rate due to actions by the Federal Reserve. Loan yields decreased to 4.88% from 5.04% during the fourth quarter of 2019, as many loans repriced lower as the prime rate declined, and market competition intensified.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with savings and demand deposits partially offset by higher rates on money market accounts. Towards the end of the quarter, the bank received a large balance of public funds deposited into money market accounts.

Additionally, the bank offered attractive rates on money market accounts to customers who met specific criteria designed to enhance the customers’ banking relationship with the bank. These funds were used to replace higher costing certificates of deposit and borrowed funds. Deposit costs decreased to $1.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.65 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $25,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $475,000 from $500,000 the previous quarter.

“Our deposit costs declined less than the yield on earning assets during the fourth quarter, as we have sought to attract new deposits in anticipation of repaying higher costing brokered deposits of approximately $8.5 million and continue to fund anticipated balance sheet growth in the first quarter of 2020,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased 8.5% to $31.3 million compared to $28.8 million for the previous fiscal year.

The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same provision level for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared similarly to the prior quarter at $1.8 million and higher than the $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Service fees in the fourth quarter were $411,000 compared to $348,000 during the third quarter of 2019. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $452,000 for the fourth quarter from $463,000 in the third quarter of 2019 but remained strong as falling long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity. Commissions on investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $276,000 the prior quarter. At December 31, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $248.5 million compared to $240.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $211.9 million at December 31, 2018. The year over year growth of assets under management was 17.3%.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest income increased 18.3% to $7.7 million from $6.5 million one year earlier.

Noninterest expense was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to a slight increase in health insurance claims, software charges related to upgrades to product and operational features, an increase in advertising and promotion, losses on the sale of foreclosed property and professional fees largely related to audits of deposit and loan operation processes, to identify cost efficiencies. Similar to the prior quarter, the fourth quarter 2019 results reflect the elimination of FDIC insurance premiums as the FDIC insurance fund reached its targeted level.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest expense increased 4.7% to $22.7 million from $21.7 million one year earlier, adjusted for our Rhinelander branch write down, recorded in the June 2019 quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020, we anticipate higher personnel expenses, office expenses, depreciation and advertising costs associated with the opening of our new branch in Milwaukee.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from eight full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income $ 9,988 $ 10,098 $ 9,839 $ 9,604 $ 9,365 Interest expense $ 2,019 $ 2,154 $ 2,041 $ 2,032 $ 1,888 Net interest income $ 7,969 $ 7,944 $ 7,798 $ 7,572 $ 7,477 Provision for loan losses $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 $ 400 $ 60 Other noninterest income $ 1,839 $ 1,802 $ 1,903 $ 2,117 $ 1,718 Other noninterest expense $ 5,947 $ 5,437 $ 6,167 $ 5,745 $ 5,829 Net income $ 2,813 $ 3,131 $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.18 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 20.72 $ 20.24 $ 19.41 $ 18.89 $ 17.98 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 15.04 % n/a 16.95 % n/a 15.65 % Average common shares outstanding 4,471,173 4,473,583 4,486,022 4,494,568 4,488,397 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 700,469 $ 689,057 $ 666,008 $ 658,586 $ 646,063 Assets $ 951,409 $ 928,282 $ 893,998 $ 899,263 $ 883,373 Deposits $ 745,455 $ 721,788 $ 713,910 $ 713,257 $ 708,318 Stockholders' equity $ 93,189 $ 89,139 $ 86,656 $ 82,516 $ 79,525 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.17 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.14 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.98 % 13.94 % 11.90 % 13.42 % 12.62 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.68 % 9.52 % 9.68 % 9.27 % 9.22 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.53 % 1.11 % 0.91 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.42 % 0.84 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.94 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 5.45 % 5.69 % 4.13 % 8.40 % 7.20 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.53 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.63 % 3.58 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.24 % 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.32 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 1.00 % 0.90 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 15.55 % 15.14 % 16.21 % 18.06 % 15.50 % Efficiency ratio (2) 59.90 % 55.14 % 62.83 % 58.59 % 62.54 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.48 % 2.32 % 2.77 % 2.59 % 2.62 % Tangible equity to actual assets 9.50 % 9.53 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 8.81 % Stock price information: High $ 28.25 $ 27.50 $ 24.75 $ 23.45 $ 27.50 Low $ 26.00 $ 23.55 $ 22.00 $ 21.25 $ 21.10 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 27.50 $ 26.49 $ 24.00 $ 22.75 $ 22.50 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,691 $ 8,823 $ 8,629 $ 8,334 $ 8,125 Securities: Taxable 768 769 730 713 714 Tax-exempt 387 378 389 396 424 Other interest and dividends 142 128 91 161 102 Total interest and dividend income 9,988 10,098 9,839 9,604 9,365 Interest expense: Deposits 1,544 1,654 1,634 1,553 1,435 FHLB advances 328 323 230 309 315 Other borrowings 26 58 57 51 18 Senior subordinated notes 29 28 28 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 92 91 92 91 92 Total interest expense 2,019 2,154 2,041 2,032 1,888 Net interest income 7,969 7,944 7,798 7,572 7,477 Provision for loan losses 150 150 150 400 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,819 7,794 7,648 7,172 7,417 Noninterest income: Service fees 411 348 403 381 419 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 452 463 432 175 227 Mortgage loan servicing, net 57 89 84 125 129 Investment and insurance sales commissions 301 276 310 333 430 Net gain on sale of securities 71 - 121 18 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 104 105 101 98 96 Other noninterest income 443 521 452 987 417 Total noninterest income 1,839 1,802 1,903 2,117 1,718 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,523 3,372 3,322 3,428 3,566 Occupancy and facilities 506 510 591 601 526 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 69 4 3 4 (17 ) Data processing and other office operations 739 654 646 577 654 Advertising and promotion 182 107 120 100 163 FDIC insurance premiums - - 63 59 61 Other noninterest expenses 928 790 1,422 976 876 Total noninterest expense 5,947 5,437 6,167 5,745 5,829 Income before provision for income taxes 3,711 4,159 3,384 3,544 3,306 Provision for income taxes 898 1,028 812 813 777 Net income $ 2,813 $ 3,131 $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, December December except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,691 $ 8,125 $ 34,477 $ 30,489 Securities: Taxable 768 714 2,980 2,799 Tax-exempt 387 424 1,550 1,517 Other interest and dividends 142 102 522 384 Total interest and dividend income 9,988 9,365 39,529 35,189 Interest expense: Deposits 1,544 1,435 6,385 4,815 FHLB advances 328 315 1,190 1,085 Other borrowings 26 18 192 24 Senior subordinated notes 29 28 113 111 Junior subordinated debentures 92 92 366 326 Total interest expense 2,019 1,888 8,246 6,361 Net interest income 7,969 7,477 31,283 28,828 Provision for loan losses 150 60 850 130 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,819 7,417 30,433 28,698 Noninterest income: Service fees 411 419 1,543 1,611 Gain on sale of mortgage loans - - - - Mortgage banking income 509 356 1,877 1,528 Investment and insurance sales commissions 301 430 1,220 1,307 Net gain on sale of securities 71 - 210 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 104 96 408 373 Other noninterest income 443 417 2,403 1,657 Total noninterest income 1,839 1,718 7,661 6,476 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,523 3,566 13,645 13,194 Occupancy and facilities 506 526 2,208 2,115 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 69 (17 ) 80 (34 ) Data processing and other office operations 739 654 2,616 2,563 Advertising and promotion 182 163 509 420 FDIC insurance premiums - 61 122 247 Other noninterest expenses 928 876 4,116 3,208 Total noninterest expense 5,947 5,829 23,296 21,713 Income before provision for income taxes 3,711 3,306 14,798 13,461 Provision for income taxes 898 777 3,551 3,149 Net income $ 2,813 $ 2,529 $ 11,247 $ 10,312 Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 2.51 $ 2.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 2.51 $ 2.29







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,813 $ 2,529 $ 11,247 $ 10,312 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 179 1,153 3,288 (766 ) Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (51 ) - (152 ) - Amortization of unrealized loss (gain) included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 3 (6 ) (3 ) (39 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 55 (157 ) (211 ) (158 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 13 8 31 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) 199 998 2,953 (954 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,012 $ 3,527 $ 14,200 $ 9,358





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,005 $ 17,954 $ 11,825 $ 8,917 $ 18,923 Interest-bearing deposits 839 1,059 2,306 349 501 Federal funds sold 25,184 30,415 4,552 12,989 24,554 Cash and cash equivalents 49,028 49,428 18,683 22,255 43,978 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 174,448 127,587 123,586 127,368 113,821 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $41,311, $42,511, $53,338 and $57,607 respectively) - 40,791 42,074 43,061 58,311 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 4,983 1,984 1,984 2,976 2,976 Loans held for sale 545 335 50 245 358 Loans receivable, net 707,651 691,289 678,247 660,756 658,481 Accrued interest receivable 2,776 2,803 2,844 2,826 2,777 Foreclosed assets 460 572 172 113 113 Premises and equipment, net 10,457 10,212 9,749 10,426 10,209 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,747 1,720 1,738 1,781 1,805 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,073 2,173 1,662 1,657 2,330 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,773 16,668 16,564 16,463 16,365 Other assets 3,952 4,101 3,961 3,836 4,474 TOTAL ASSETS $ 974,893 $ 949,663 $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 177,002 $ 159,897 $ 143,423 $ 138,124 $ 148,611 Interest-bearing deposits 604,788 576,288 571,794 577,263 577,215 Total deposits 781,790 736,185 715,217 715,387 725,826 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 73,496 85,496 59,915 51,165 81,071 Other borrowings 6,131 17,411 19,179 22,870 8,379 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,553 9,715 9,668 9,047 9,650 Total liabilities 882,202 859,039 814,211 808,701 835,158 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,467,217, 4,471,216, 4,480,585, 4,495,110 and 4,487,895 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,597 7,543 7,490 7,497 7,430 Retained earnings 95,037 93,117 89,986 88,314 85,583 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,302 1,103 543 (227 ) (1,651 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,023,581, 1,019,582, 1,010,213, 995,688 and 1,002,903 shares, respectively (13,075 ) (12,969 ) (12,746 ) (12,352 ) (12,352 ) Total stockholders' equity 92,691 90,624 87,103 85,062 80,840 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 974,893 $ 949,663 $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total Loans Residential real estate One to four family 121,548 119,620 117,093 116,393 117,970 HELOC loans 21,668 22,855 22,158 23,631 24,746 Residential construction & development 23,633 21,273 20,937 18,893 16,413 Residential vacant land 3,908 4,299 4,680 5,052 5,370 Total Residential real estate 170,757 168,047 164,868 163,969 164,499 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 156,275 158,423 149,507 147,435 145,480 SBA commercial real estate 1,647 1,367 1,386 1,741 1,769 Agriculture real estate 5,901 5,139 5,764 5,078 4,968 Construction and land development 13,228 12,742 7,832 6,523 350 Commercial vacant land 929 - - - - Total Owner occupied 177,051 177,671 164,489 160,777 152,567 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 192,160 179,136 168,809 161,647 147,246 SBA commercial real estate 844 863 141 146 151 Agricultural real estate - - - - 315 Construction and land development 17,061 13,301 22,159 22,014 35,288 Commercial vacant land 14,280 14,532 14,702 15,404 13,800 Total Non-owner occupied 224,345 207,832 205,811 199,211 196,800 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 11,601 6,384 9,017 6,353 6,806 Commercial line 54,538 62,991 65,252 58,117 68,300 Other commercial non-real estate 65,690 64,418 65,500 69,073 65,829 SBA commercial non-real estate 1,733 1,819 2,252 2,169 2,278 Agricultural non-real estate 2,402 3,606 3,491 3,699 3,994 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 135,964 139,218 145,512 139,411 147,207 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,454 3,319 3,093 2,793 2,755 Consumer line 1,354 1,343 304 344 243 Other consumer 189 197 195 190 218 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,997 4,859 3,592 3,327 3,216 Gross loans 714,043 697,627 684,272 666,695 664,289 Net deferred loan costs 326 295 300 272 213 Overdrafts 221 168 339 296 211 Allowance for loan losses (6,939 ) (6,801 ) (6,664 ) (6,507 ) (6,232 ) Total loans receivable 707,651 691,289 678,247 660,756 658,481







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 177,002 22.60 % $ 148,611 20.50 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 257,486 32.90 % 254,857 35.10 % Money market deposits 183,370 23.50 % 145,300 20.00 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 104,455 13.40 % 99,584 13.80 % Total core deposits 722,313 92.40 % 648,352 89.40 % Wholesale interest-bearing demand - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,431 3.30 % 22,131 3.00 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 5,457 0.70 % 2,483 0.30 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 28,589 3.60 % 52,860 7.30 % Totals $ 781,790 100.00 % $ 725,826 100.0 %







Nonperforming Assets as of: December (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 3,697 $ 3,422 Nonaccrual restructured loans 499 313 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 676 2,284 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - Total nonperforming loans 4,872 6,019 Other Real Estate Owned 460 113 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,332 $ 6,132 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.68 % 0.91 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.55 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 142.43 % 103.54 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Quarter ended December 31, 2018 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 707,336 $ 8,709 4.88 % $ 695,776 $ 8,838 5.04 % $ 652,342 $ 8,137 4.95 % Taxable securities 111,697 768 2.73 % 107,801 769 2.83 % 105,269 714 2.69 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 59,511 490 3.27 % 59,537 478 3.19 % 68,576 537 3.11 % FHLB stock 2,091 25 4.74 % 1,970 20 4.03 % 2,004 25 4.95 % Other 29,443 117 1.58 % 22,493 108 1.90 % 13,748 77 2.22 % Total (2) 910,078 10,109 4.41 % 887,577 10,213 4.57 % 841,939 9,490 4.47 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,284 12,113 11,855 Premises and equipment, net 10,333 10,136 10,311 Cash surrender value ins 16,713 16,606 15,751 Other assets 8,868 8,569 9,796 Allowance for loan losses (6,867 ) (6,719 ) (6,279 ) Total $ 951,409 $ 928,282 $ 883,373 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits (3) $ 239,613 $ 307 0.51 % $ 239,490 $ 392 0.65 % $ 235,839 $ 370 0.62 % Money market deposits (3) 180,262 418 0.92 % 164,801 432 1.04 % 143,618 280 0.77 % Time deposits 162,726 819 2.00 % 164,899 830 2.00 % 184,178 785 1.69 % FHLB borrowings 77,920 328 1.67 % 75,325 323 1.70 % 64,833 315 1.93 % Other borrowings 14,374 26 0.72 % 22,079 58 1.04 % 11,139 18 0.64 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 29 4.60 % 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 28 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 92 4.72 % 7,732 91 4.67 % 7,732 92 4.72 % Total 685,127 2,019 1.17 % 676,826 2,154 1.26 % 649,839 1,888 1.15 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 162,854 152,598 144,683 Other liabilities 10,239 9,719 9,326 Stockholders' equity 93,189 89,139 79,525 Total $ 951,409 $ 928,282 $ 883,373 Net interest income $ 8,090 $ 8,059 $ 7,602 Rate spread 3.24 % 3.31 % 3.32 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.53 % 3.60 % 3.58 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Reflects changes in categorization from the third quarter earnings release.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2019 Year ended December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 685,279 $ 34,533 5.04 % $ 633,406 $ 30,538 4.82 % Taxable securities 107,801 2,980 2.76 % 108,944 2,799 2.57 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 61,482 1,962 3.19 % 62,611 1,920 3.07 % FHLB stock 1,918 104 5.42 % 2,004 86 4.29 % Other 21,253 418 1.97 % 16,272 298 1.83 % Total (2) 877,733 39,997 4.56 % 823,237 35,641 4.33 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,644 10,966 Premises and equipment, net 10,318 10,469 Cash surrender value ins 16,558 15,384 Other assets 8,738 9,393 Allowance for loan losses (6,605 ) (6,286 ) Total $ 918,386 $ 863,163 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 243,035 $ 1,588 0.65 % $ 240,119 $ 1,320 0.55 % Money market deposits 163,061 1,541 0.95 % 138,220 770 0.56 % Time deposits 168,624 3,256 1.93 % 180,950 2,725 1.51 % FHLB borrowings 67,207 1,190 1.77 % 61,553 1,085 1.76 % Other borrowings 19,628 192 0.98 % 5,617 24 0.43 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 113 4.52 % 2,500 111 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 366 4.73 % 7,732 326 4.22 % Total 671,787 8,246 1.23 % 636,691 6,361 1.00 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 148,746 140,561 Other liabilities 9,810 9,040 Stockholders' equity 88,043 76,870 Total $ 918,386 $ 863,162 Net interest income $ 31,751 $ 29,280 Rate spread 3.33 % 3.33 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.62 % 3.56 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.