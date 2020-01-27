The Magnetic Sensors Market is expected to grow by USD 823.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Magnetic Sensors 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the magnetic sensors and it is poised to grow by USD 823. 62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 27, 2020

Our reports on magnetic sensors provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing adoption of PDUs by data centers. In addition, rise in adoption of robots for industrial automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the magnetic sensors as well.



Market Segmentation

The magnetic sensors is segmented as below:

Application

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer electronics

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for magnetic sensors growth

This study identifies rise in adoption of robots for industrial automation as the prime reasons driving the magnetic sensors growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in magnetic sensors

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the magnetic sensors, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



