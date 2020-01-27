ORYZON to present at upcoming international conferences

BioMed Event, Paris, France



/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in January-February.

Dr. Jordi Xaus, Oryzon’s Vice President of Clinical Portfolio and Innovation, will attend the BioMed Event, organized by Invest-Securities, which will be held on January 28th at Les Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche in Paris, France. For more info about this event, please visit: http://www.biomedtechevent.com/ .

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will participate at the 6th Annual LSX World Congress 2020 in London, UK. This event will be held on February 4-5 at 133 Houndsditch, Liverpool St, London. Dr. Buesa will deliver a presentation on Oryzon on February 4th at 15:30 UK time and will hold 1x1 meetings with investors and pharma industry professionals. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.lsxleaders.com/hubfs/LSXWC2020%20Brochure.pdf .

Dr. Buesa will provide a corporate update and hold 1x1 meetings with investors and pharma industry professionals at the 22nd BIO CEO & Investor Conference, to be held February 10-11 at the New York Marriott Marquis. Dr. Buesa will deliver a corporate presentation on February 11th at 10:15 am ET at the Odets Room. For more information about this event, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/why-attend .

Finally, Dr. Buesa and Dr. Roger Bullock, Oryzon’s CMO, will attend the 13th Annual European LifeSciences CEO Forum in Zurich, Switzerland. This event will be held February 19-20 at the Hilton Zürich Airport Hotel. Dr. Buesa will deliver a corporate presentation on February 19th 15:00 CET at Track B – Room Panorama. For more information about this event, please visit https://www.sachsforum.com/13elsf-about.html .

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com .

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), medulloblastoma and others. Oryzon is conducting two Phase IIa clinical trials of iadademstat in combination; the first one in combination with azacitidine in elderly AML patients (ALICE study) and the second one in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA study). In both studies, preliminary clinical results have been reported.

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Oryzon has performed a Phase IIa clinical trial in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric disorders (REIMAGINE), with positive preliminary clinical results reported. Additional Phase IIa clinical trials with vafidemstat are ongoing in patients with Mild to Moderate AD (ETHERAL), in aggressiveness in patients with moderate or severe AD (REIMAGINE-AD), and in Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN).

