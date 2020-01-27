Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 13th Annual EAHAD Congress

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), today announced one oral and three poster presentations at the 13th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) being held in The Hague, Netherlands on February 5 - 7, 2020. Johnny Mahlangu, M.B. B.Ch., M.Med., F.C.Path., Professor of haematology, faculty of health sciences, head of the School of Pathology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a principal investigator in the Dalcinonacog Alfa (DalcA) Phase 2b clinical trial will deliver the oral presentation.

Oral Presentation details Presentation Title: Phase 2b Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Factor IX Levels Resulting from a Daily Subcutaneous Prophylaxis Treatment Regimen of Dalcinonacog Alfa (DalcA) in Hemophilia B Presenter: Dr. Johnny Mahlangu, principal investigator in the DalcA trial Session: SLAM: OR07 Date/Time: Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:30 am – 10:00 am CET Poster presentation details Poster Title: Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety of Ascending Doses of Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) (MarzAA) in Adult Subjects with Hemophilia Presenter: Linda Neuman, M.D., M.B.A., vice president, clinical development Session/Poster: Poster Session / P128 Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5 - Friday, February 7, 2020 Presentation February 5th between 18:30-19:30 Poster Title: Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) Supports on-Demand Treatment in Hemophilia A Mice Submitted to a Tail Clip Injury Presenter: Grant Blouse, Ph.D., vice president, translational research Session/Poster: Poster Session / P036 Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5 - Friday, February 7, 2020: Presentation February 5th between 18:30-19:30 Poster Title: Hemophilia B Gene Therapy in Mice Using a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid Combined with the Potency Enhanced CB 2679d-GT FIX Variant Presenter: Grant Blouse, Ph.D., vice president, translational research Session/Poster: Poster Session / P030 Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5 - Friday, February 7, 2020 Presentation February 5th between 18:30-19:30

Abstracts will be available on the EAHAD website a week before the meeting begins. A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website (www.catalystbiosciences.com) once the presentations conclude.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on addressing unmet needs in rare diseases and systemic complement mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform includes development programs in hemophilia and a research program on subcutaneous systemic complement inhibitors. Our engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current IV treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Our lead asset, MarzAA has completed Phase 2 development having met its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Our second hemophilia asset, DalcA is in a Phase 2b clinical trial and is being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B. We also have a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 for the potential treatment of geographic atrophy associated dry age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of Catalyst’s products in development to address rare diseases and systemic complement mediated disorders, the potential benefits of our product candidates and SQ dosing, statements about Catalyst’s clinical trial status for DalcA, potential uses of MarzAA and DalcA, and the collaboration with Biogen around CB 2782. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of DalcA, or MarzAA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients previously treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect the Company’s ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

