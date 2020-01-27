R1 Expands Physician Practice Footprint with District Medical Group

650-provider medical group selects R1 to drive financial performance, support significant growth and navigate complex payment models

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, announced its continued expansion into the physician practice market with the addition of District Medical Group, a not-for-profit integrated medical group practice with more than 650 providers, representing more than 25 specialties.



After an extensive industry search, District Medical Group selected R1’s end-to-end RCM solutions to improve performance, lower costs and increase patient satisfaction and retention. R1’s RCM solutions leverage a combination of technology leadership, operational excellence, intelligent automation and extensive performance management capabilities to enable excellent patient financial care and easier patient access.

“Our core strength is high quality clinical care, not the revenue cycle,” said Kote Chundu, MD, president & CEO of District Medical Group. “We selected R1 because they have the expertise to transform our revenue cycle and to allow us to focus on key areas for our business: patient care and physician management. As we plan for considerable growth over the coming years, we believe that R1 is the right partner to drive performance, help us successfully adapt to changing payment models and navigate an increasingly complex reimbursement environment.”

“Partners like DMG trust R1 because we have demonstrated proven results among the more than 27,000 physicians and 80+ specialties we serve,” said Gary Long, chief commercial officer of R1. “By streamlining revenue cycle operations across all settings of care and reimbursement models, we’re confident we can support DMG’s growth, lower overall costs and deliver strong economic return.”

About R1 RCM:

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.

About District Medical Group:

District Medical Group (DMG) is a not-for-profit integrated medical group practice consisting of over 650 providers representing more than 25 medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Professional clinical services encompass all physicians and mid-level providers staffing a multitude of healthcare facilities, including a 450-bed acute hospital, three inpatient behavioral health centers, an outpatient specialty center, 11 family health centers, three emergency departments - including one for pediatrics, an internationally recognized burn center, and many unique and effective outreach programs that provide care for over 450,000 patients annually.

