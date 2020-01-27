Lakeland Financial Reports Record Performance

Quarterly and Annual Net Income and Earnings per Share Set New Highs

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported full year net income of $87.0 million, which represents an increase of $6.6 million or 8% compared with net income of $80.4 million for 2018. Diluted earnings per share also increased 8% to $3.38 compared to $3.13 for 2018. This per share performance also represents a record for the company and its shareholders.



The company further reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 versus $21.4 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 4%. Diluted net income per common share was also a record for the quarter and increased 4% to $0.86 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 versus $0.83 for the comparable period of 2018.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “2019 represents the tenth consecutive year of reporting record net income and earnings per share performance. In addition, we have reported record net income in 30 of the last 31 years. We are proud of the Lake City Bank team’s ability to produce consistently strong performance over the last three decades. It’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our team, our communities and our clients and an affirmation of our execution-driven culture.”

Highlights for the year and quarter are noted below.

Full year 2019 versus 2018 highlights:

Return on average assets of 1.76%, up from 1.69%

Return on average equity of 15.47% compared to 16.51%

Organic average loan growth of $131 million

Average deposit growth of $149 million

Net interest income increase of $3.8 million, or 2%

Net interest margin of 3.38% compared to 3.43%

Noninterest income increase of $4.7 million, or 12%

Revenue growth of $8.5 million, or 4%

Pretax net income growth of $8.4 million, or 9%

Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.03%, down from 0.13% a year ago

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $76 million, or 15%

4th Quarter 2019 versus 4th Quarter 2018 highlights:

Return on average assets of 1.77%, up from 1.75%

Return on average equity of 14.90% compared to 16.76%

Organic loan growth of $151 million, or 4%

Core deposit growth of $141 million, or 4%

Noninterest income increase of $1.0 million, or 10%

Noninterest expense decrease of $402,000, or 2%

Net income increase of $835,000, or 4%

Average total equity increase of $86 million, or 17%

4th Quarter 2019 versus 3rd Quarter 2019 highlights:

Return on average assets of 1.77%, compared to 1.72%

Return on average equity of 14.90% compared to 14.78%

Organic loan growth of $43 million or 1%

Noninterest income increase of $354,000, or 3%

Noninterest expense decrease of $615,000, or 3%

Provision expense of $250,000 compared to $1.0 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.38% versus 0.39%

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $14 million, or 2%

As announced on January 14, 2020, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on February 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2020. Including this dividend, the total dividends per share for 2019 represent a 16% increase over the total dividends per share paid for 2018.

In addition, on January 14, 2020, the board of directors reauthorized the purchase of up to $30 million worth of shares of the company’s common stock, representing approximately 2.4% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2019.

Return on average assets was 1.76% in 2019 compared to 1.69% in 2018. Return on average total equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 15.47%, compared to 16.51% in 2018. The company’s total capital as a percent of risk-weighted assets was 14.36% at December 31, 2019, compared to 14.20% at December 31, 2018 and 14.78% at September 30, 2019. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 12.02% at December 31, 2019, compared to 10.63% at December 31, 2018 and 11.74% at September 30, 2019. Average equity was impacted during 2019 by the $18.3 million increase in the fair value adjustment for available-for-sale investment securities, net of tax.

Findlay continued, “The strength of our capital structure provides us with foundation for continued growth. Our strong profitability metrics reflect our ability to manage our capital structure conservatively while at the same time producing healthy returns for our shareholders.”

Average total loans for 2019 were $3.97 billion, an increase of $130.6 million, or 3%, versus $3.84 billion for 2018. Total loans outstanding grew $151.1 million, or 4%, from $3.91 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $4.07 billion as of December 31, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, total loans grew $42.6 million, or 1%, from $4.02 billion at September 30, 2019. Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.00 billion, an increase of $96.1 million, or 2%, versus $3.91 billion for the comparable period of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, total average loans decreased by $14.1 million, from $4.02 billion for the third quarter of 2019 to $4.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for 2019 were $4.24 billion, an increase of $148.6 million, or 4%, versus $4.09 billion for 2018. Importantly, average core deposits increased by 5% or $201.3 million, during 2019 to $4.1 billion from $3.9 billion in 2018 due to growth in average commercial deposits of $211.5 million, or 21%, growth in average retail deposits of $104.4 million, or 7%, offset by a decline in public funds of $114.6 million, or 8%.

Total deposits grew $89.8 million, or 2%, from $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $4.13 billion as of December 31, 2019. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $141.1 million, or 4%, from $3.88 billion at December 31, 2018 to $4.02 billion at December 31, 2019 due to growth in commercial deposits of $199.5 million, or 19%, growth in retail deposits of $30.9 million, or 2%, offset by declines in public fund deposits of $89.3 million, or 7%. Brokered deposits decreased by $51.4 million or 31% from $164.9 million at December 31, 2018 to $113.5 million at December 31, 2019 due primarily to the maturity of brokered certificates of deposit that were not renewed during the year.

Findlay added, “Commercial deposit growth continues to be a highlight in our deposit gathering results. Over the two year period ended December 31, 2019, new commercial deposit accounts represent 70% of commercial checking account growth. Organic deposit growth funded our organic loan growth this year and afforded us the liquidity to redeem our $30 million of trust preferred subordinated notes at the end of the year. ”

The company’s net interest margin decreased five basis points to 3.38% for 2019 compared to 3.43% for 2018. The company’s net interest margin was 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.38% during the third quarter 2019. The lower year-to-date margin in 2019 was due to a higher cost of funds and lower yields on investment securities, partially offset by a higher yield on the company’s loan portfolio. The decline in the investment securities yield was due to the combined effect of the flattening, and at times inverted, yield curve and the overall decline interest rates experienced during the second half of 2019.

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 2%, to $155.0 million in 2019, versus $151.3 million in 2018 due to growth in earning assets during the year offset by net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve Bank’s reduction of the target fed funds rate in July, September and October of 2019. Net interest income decreased $708,000, or 2%, to $38.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income decreased by $663,000 from $39.5 million, or 2%.

The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.2 million in 2019 compared to $6.4 million in 2018. The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $250,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The company’s allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2019 was $50.7 million compared to $48.5 million as of December 31, 2018 and $50.6 million as of September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.25% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 versus 1.24% at December 31, 2018 and 1.26% as of September 30, 2019.

Net charge offs were $1.0 million in 2019 versus $5.1 million in 2018. Net charge offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $226,000 versus net charge offs of $189,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net charge offs of $936,000 during the linked third quarter 2019. Net charge offs to average loans were 0.03% in 2019 compared to 0.13% for 2018. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.02% for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.09% for the linked third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets increased $11.5 million, or 151%, to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2019 versus $7.6 million as of December 31, 2018 due to an increase in nonaccrual loans. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets were $250,000, or 1% lower than the $19.3 million reported as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at December 31, 2019 increased to 0.38% from 0.16% at December 31, 2018 and decreased from 0.39% at September 30, 2019.

Findlay noted, “Asset quality and general economic conditions in our markets are stable. We are particularly encouraged by the $23 million decline in watch list loans as compared to the recent third quarter. Although loan demand is softer than we have historically experienced, we do not see any signs of a credit downturn in our footprint.”

The company adopted the FASB’s new rule related to credit losses on financial instruments on January 1, 2020. The company intends to disclose an updated range of impact upon adoption of this new standard in its upcoming Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, based on the company’s loan portfolio composition as of December 31, 2019.

The company’s noninterest income increased $4.7 million, or 12%, to $45.0 million in 2019, compared to $40.3 million in 2018. The company’s noninterest income increased by $1.0 million, or 10%, to $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income increased by $354,000, or 3% from $10.8 million during the linked third quarter of 2019 due to increased revenue from swap fees generated from commercial lending transactions, mortgage banking income and 10% growth in wealth advisory fees during the quarter. For the full year of 2019, noninterest income was positively impacted by increases in other income driven by swap fees generated from commercial lending transactions, increases in bank owned life insurance income, loan and service fees, mortgage banking income, and wealth advisory and brokerage fees due to continued growth of client relationships. Offsetting the increases was a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees due to the previously disclosed discontinuance of a treasury management relationship in July 2019.

The company’s noninterest expense increased $3.2 million, or 4%, to $89.4 million in 2019 compared to $86.2 million in 2018. The company’s noninterest expense decreased $402,000, or 2%, to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and was lower by $615,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salaries and employee benefits increased during 2019 primarily due to an increase to staffing in revenue producing and risk management areas as well as normal merit increases. Professional fees increased due to higher legal expenses and increased utilization of accounting firms for outsourced services. Data processing fees also increased during 2019 primarily due to the company’s continued investment in customer focused, technology-based solutions and ongoing cybersecurity and data management enhancements. Offsetting these increases were decreases in FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees as well as decreases in corporate and business development expense. In the third quarter of 2019, the FDIC announced that due to the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding 1.38%, banks with consolidated assets of less than $10 billion would receive credits against their deposit insurance assessments. The bank’s $1.1 million credit was applied as a reduction of FDIC assessments commencing with the payment of the second quarter assessment paid in July 2019 and is expected to be fully utilized by the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.7% for 2019 compared to 45.0% for 2018. The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 45.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 45.2% for the linked third quarter of 2019.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com . The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on “tangible common equity” which is “total equity” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and “tangible assets” which is “total assets” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including trade policies and those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets $ 4,946,745 $ 4,948,155 $ 4,875,254 $ 4,946,745 $ 4,875,254 Deposits 4,133,819 4,283,390 4,044,065 4,133,819 4,044,065 Brokered Deposits 113,527 116,698 164,888 113,527 164,888 Core Deposits (3) 4,020,292 4,166,692 3,879,177 4,020,292 3,879,177 Loans 4,065,828 4,023,221 3,914,745 4,065,828 3,914,745 Allowance for Loan Losses 50,652 50,628 48,453 50,652 48,453 Total Equity 598,100 584,436 521,704 598,100 521,704 Goodwill net of deferred tax assets 3,789 3,779 3,779 3,789 3,779 Tangible Common Equity (1) 594,311 580,657 517,925 594,311 517,925 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,981,989 $ 4,941,503 $ 4,837,604 $ 4,941,904 $ 4,758,392 Earning Assets 4,748,361 4,698,937 4,523,304 4,656,707 4,461,366 Investments - available-for-sale 610,947 614,784 573,073 603,580 562,385 Loans 4,001,640 4,015,773 3,905,511 3,974,532 3,843,912 Total Deposits 4,308,623 4,267,708 4,163,118 4,242,524 4,093,894 Interest Bearing Deposits 3,302,593 3,306,638 3,256,930 3,298,406 3,235,867 Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,336,343 3,356,436 3,390,159 3,390,512 3,382,507 Total Equity 591,193 575,865 505,570 562,601 487,062 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 38,882 $ 39,545 $ 39,590 $ 155,047 $ 151,271 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 39,459 40,084 40,091 157,176 153,088 Provision for Loan Losses 250 1,000 300 3,235 6,400 Noninterest Income 11,119 10,765 10,077 44,997 40,302 Noninterest Expense 22,122 22,737 22,524 89,424 86,229 Net Income 22,198 21,454 21,363 87,047 80,411 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.86 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ 3.40 $ 3.18 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 0.86 0.83 0.83 3.38 3.13 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.30 0.30 0.26 1.16 1.00 Dividend Payout 34.88 % 36.14 % 31.33 % 34.32 % 31.95 % Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) 23.34 22.81 20.62 23.34 20.62 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1) 23.19 22.66 20.47 23.19 20.47 Market Value – High 50.00 47.46 47.41 50.00 51.76 Market Value – Low 42.00 41.26 37.79 39.78 37.79 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,623,016 25,622,338 25,301,732 25,588,404 25,288,533 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,818,433 25,796,696 25,746,490 25,758,893 25,727,831 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.75 % 1.76 % 1.69 % Return on Average Total Equity 14.90 14.78 16.76 15.47 16.51 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.87 11.65 10.45 11.38 10.24 Net Interest Margin 3.30 3.38 3.52 3.38 3.43 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 44.24 45.19 45.38 44.70 44.96 Tier 1 Leverage (2) 11.67 12.07 11.44 11.67 11.44 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2) 13.21 13.62 13.05 13.21 13.05 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2) 13.21 12.94 12.35 13.21 12.35 Total Capital (2) 14.36 14.78 14.20 14.36 14.20 Tangible Capital (1) (2) 12.02 11.74 10.63 12.02 10.63 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 1,471 $ 922 $ 10,020 $ 1,471 $ 10,020 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 45 306 0 45 0 Non-accrual Loans 18,675 18,657 7,260 18,675 7,260 Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs) 18,720 18,963 7,260 18,720 7,260 Other Real Estate Owned 316 316 316 316 316 Other Nonperforming Assets 0 7 0 0 0 Total Nonperforming Assets 19,036 19,286 7,577 19,036 7,577 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings 5,909 5,975 8,016 5,909 8,016 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans) 3,188 3,422 4,384 3,188 4,384 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings 9,097 9,397 12,400 9,097 12,400 Impaired Loans 27,763 28,070 26,661 27,763 26,661 Non-Impaired Watch List Loans 152,421 174,768 159,938 152,421 159,938 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans 180,184 202,838 186,599 180,184 186,599 Gross Charge Offs 321 1,221 424 1,910 6,110 Recoveries 95 285 235 874 1,043 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) 226 936 189 1,036 5,067 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.13 % Loan Loss Reserve to Loans 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.24 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 270.58 % 266.98 % 667.40 % 270.58 % 667.40 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs 205.66 % 203.02 % 317.17 % 205.66 % 317.17 % Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.19 % 0.46 % 0.19 % Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.16 % 0.38 % 0.16 % Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 4.43 % 5.04 % 4.77 % 4.43 % 4.77 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 568 561 553 568 553 Offices 50 50 49 50 49 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (2) Capital ratios for December 31, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. (3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 68,605 $ 192,290 Short-term investments 30,776 24,632 Total cash and cash equivalents 99,381 216,922 Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value) 608,233 585,549 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,527 2,293 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $50,652 and $48,453 4,015,176 3,866,292 Land, premises and equipment, net 60,154 58,097 Bank owned life insurance 83,848 77,106 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,772 13,772 Accrued interest receivable 15,391 15,518 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 41,293 34,735 Total assets $ 4,946,745 $ 4,875,254 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 983,307 $ 946,838 Interest bearing deposits 3,150,512 3,097,227 Total deposits 4,133,819 4,044,065 Borrowings Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0 75,555 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 170,000 170,000 Subordinated debentures 0 30,928 Total borrowings 170,000 276,483 Accrued interest payable 11,604 10,404 Other liabilities 33,222 22,598 Total liabilities 4,348,645 4,353,550 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 25,623,016 shares issued and 25,444,275 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 25,301,732 shares issued and 25,128,773 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 114,858 112,383 Retained earnings 475,247 419,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,059 (6,191 ) Treasury stock at cost (178,741 shares as of December 31, 2019, 172,959 shares as of December 31, 2018) (4,153 ) (3,756 ) Total stockholders' equity 598,011 521,615 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 598,100 521,704 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,946,745 $ 4,875,254





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 47,639 $ 49,091 $ 196,733 $ 181,451 Tax exempt 231 187 951 814 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 1,953 2,516 8,909 9,717 Tax exempt 1,956 1,712 7,127 6,079 Other interest income 533 222 1,490 909 Total interest income 52,312 53,728 215,210 198,970 Interest on deposits 13,017 13,425 57,148 44,913 Interest on borrowings Short-term 16 282 1,311 1,143 Long-term 397 431 1,704 1,643 Total interest expense 13,430 14,138 60,163 47,699 NET INTEREST INCOME 38,882 39,590 155,047 151,271 Provision for loan losses 250 300 3,235 6,400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 38,632 39,290 151,812 144,871 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 1,833 1,668 6,835 6,344 Investment brokerage fees 387 415 1,687 1,458 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,926 4,289 15,717 15,831 Loan and service fees 2,508 2,366 9,911 9,291 Merchant card fee income 659 627 2,641 2,461 Bank owned life insurance income 644 67 1,890 1,244 Mortgage banking income 370 152 1,626 1,150 Net securities gains (losses) 48 (44 ) 142 (50 ) Other income 1,744 537 4,548 2,573 Total noninterest income 11,119 10,077 44,997 40,302 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,203 12,086 49,434 48,353 Net occupancy expense 1,295 1,257 5,295 5,149 Equipment costs 1,378 1,403 5,521 5,243 Data processing fees and supplies 2,788 2,393 10,407 9,685 Corporate and business development 995 1,996 4,371 5,066 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 72 419 638 1,701 Professional fees 1,157 1,082 4,644 3,798 Other expense 2,234 1,888 9,114 7,234 Total noninterest expense 22,122 22,524 89,424 86,229 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,629 26,843 107,385 98,944 Income tax expense 5,431 5,480 20,338 18,533 NET INCOME $ 22,198 $ 21,363 $ 87,047 $ 80,411 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,623,016 25,301,732 25,588,404 25,288,533 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.86 $ 0.84 $ 3.40 $ 3.18 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,818,433 25,746,490 25,758,893 25,727,831 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.86 $ 0.83 $ 3.38 $ 3.13





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOAN DETAIL FOURTH QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Commercial and industrial loans: Working capital lines of credit loans $ 717,019 17.6 % $ 730,557 18.2 % $ 690,620 17.6 % Non-working capital loans 709,849 17.5 701,773 17.4 714,759 18.3 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,426,868 35.1 1,432,330 35.6 1,405,379 35.9 Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 287,641 7.1 319,420 7.9 266,805 6.8 Owner occupied loans 573,665 14.1 556,536 13.8 586,325 15.0 Nonowner occupied loans 571,364 14.0 545,444 13.5 520,901 13.3 Multifamily loans 240,652 5.9 259,408 6.5 195,604 5.0 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 1,673,322 41.1 1,680,808 41.7 1,569,635 40.1 Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 174,380 4.3 176,024 4.4 177,503 4.6 Loans for agricultural production 205,151 5.0 153,943 3.8 193,010 4.9 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 379,531 9.3 329,967 8.2 370,513 9.5 Other commercial loans 112,302 2.8 100,100 2.5 95,657 2.4 Total commercial loans 3,592,023 88.3 3,543,205 88.0 3,441,184 87.9 Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 177,227 4.4 187,404 4.6 185,822 4.7 Open end and junior lien loans 186,552 4.6 191,597 4.8 187,030 4.8 Residential construction and land development loans 12,966 0.3 11,774 0.3 16,226 0.4 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 376,745 9.3 390,775 9.7 389,078 9.9 Other consumer loans 98,617 2.4 90,631 2.3 86,064 2.2 Total consumer loans 475,362 11.7 481,406 12.0 475,142 12.1 Subtotal 4,067,385 100.0 % 4,024,611 100.0 % 3,916,326 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (50,652 ) (50,628 ) (48,453 ) Net deferred loan fees (1,557 ) (1,390 ) (1,581 ) Loans, net $ 4,015,176 $ 3,972,593 $ 3,866,292 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 983,307 $ 1,011,336 $ 946,838 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 234,508 237,997 247,903 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,723,937 1,650,691 1,429,570 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 910,134 1,101,730 1,146,221 Other time deposits 281,933 281,636 273,533 Total deposits $ 4,133,819 $ 4,283,390 $ 4,044,065 FHLB advances and other borrowings 170,000 30,928 276,483 Total funding sources $ 4,303,819 $ 4,314,318 $ 4,320,548

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 3,977,782 $ 47,639 4.75 % $ 3,991,572 $ 50,139 4.98 % $ 3,884,500 $ 49,091 5.01 % Tax exempt (1) 23,858 288 4.79 24,201 292 4.78 21,011 234 4.42 Investments: (1) Available for sale 610,947 4,429 2.88 614,784 4,509 2.91 573,073 4,682 3.24 Short-term investments 54,439 339 2.47 3,478 16 1.83 3,350 15 1.78 Interest bearing deposits 81,335 194 0.95 64,902 352 2.15 41,370 207 1.99 Total earning assets $ 4,748,361 $ 52,889 4.42 % $ 4,698,937 $ 55,308 4.67 % $ 4,523,304 $ 54,229 4.76 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (50,753 ) (50,732 ) (49,045 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 65,294 77,921 156,681 Premises and equipment 59,850 59,268 57,516 Other nonearning assets 159,237 156,109 149,148 Total assets $ 4,981,989 $ 4,941,503 $ 4,837,604 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 237,241 $ 55 0.09 % $ 235,957 $ 62 0.10 % $ 250,755 $ 76 0.12 % Interest bearing checking accounts 1,764,854 5,765 1.30 1,667,690 6,712 1.60 1,476,013 5,498 1.48 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 282,683 1,422 2.00 278,598 1,383 1.97 272,192 1,168 1.70 In denominations over $100,000 1,017,815 5,775 2.25 1,124,393 6,535 2.31 1,257,970 6,683 2.11 Miscellaneous short-term borrowings 3,495 16 1.82 18,870 113 2.38 102,301 282 1.09 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 30,255 397 5.21 30,928 419 5.37 30,928 431 5.53 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,336,343 $ 13,430 1.60 % $ 3,356,436 $ 15,224 1.80 % $ 3,390,159 $ 14,138 1.65 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 1,006,030 961,070 906,188 Other liabilities 48,423 48,132 35,687 Stockholders' Equity 591,193 575,865 505,570 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,981,989 $ 4,941,503 $ 4,837,604 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 52,889 4.42 55,308 4.67 54,229 4.76 Interest expense/average earning assets 13,430 1.12 15,224 1.29 14,138 1.24 Net interest income and margin $ 39,459 3.30 % $ 40,084 3.38 % $ 40,091 3.52 %





(1 ) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $577,000, $539,000 and $501,000 in the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (2 ) Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2019 and 2018, are included as taxable loan interest income. (3 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares issued. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Equity $ 598,100 $ 584,436 $ 521,704 $ 598,100 $ 521,704 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,181 1,191 1,191 1,181 1,191 Tangible Common Equity 594,311 580,657 517,925 594,311 517,925 Assets $ 4,946,745 $ 4,948,155 $ 4,875,254 $ 4,946,745 $ 4,875,254 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,181 1,191 1,191 1,181 1,191 Tangible Assets 4,942,956 4,944,376 4,871,475 4,942,956 4,871,475 Ending common shares issued 25,623,016 25,623,016 25,301,732 25,623,016 25,301,732 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 23.19 $ 22.66 $ 20.47 $ 23.19 $ 20.47 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 12.02 % 11.74 % 10.63 % 12.02 % 10.63 %

Contact

Lisa M. O’Neill

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(574) 267-9125

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.