There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,810 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Financial Reports Record Performance

Quarterly and Annual Net Income and Earnings per Share Set New Highs

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported full year net income of $87.0 million, which represents an increase of $6.6 million or 8% compared with net income of $80.4 million for 2018. Diluted earnings per share also increased 8% to $3.38 compared to $3.13 for 2018. This per share performance also represents a record for the company and its shareholders.

The company further reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 versus $21.4 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 4%. Diluted net income per common share was also a record for the quarter and increased 4% to $0.86 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 versus $0.83 for the comparable period of 2018.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “2019 represents the tenth consecutive year of reporting record net income and earnings per share performance. In addition, we have reported record net income in 30 of the last 31 years. We are proud of the Lake City Bank team’s ability to produce consistently strong performance over the last three decades. It’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our team, our communities and our clients and an affirmation of our execution-driven culture.”

Highlights for the year and quarter are noted below.

Full year 2019 versus 2018 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.76%, up from 1.69%
  • Return on average equity of 15.47% compared to 16.51%
  • Organic average loan growth of $131 million
  • Average deposit growth of $149 million
  • Net interest income increase of $3.8 million, or 2%
  • Net interest margin of 3.38% compared to 3.43%
  • Noninterest income increase of $4.7 million, or 12%
  • Revenue growth of $8.5 million, or 4%
  • Pretax net income growth of $8.4 million, or 9%
  • Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.03%, down from 0.13% a year ago
  • Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $76 million,  or 15%

4th Quarter 2019 versus 4th Quarter 2018 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.77%, up from 1.75%
  • Return on average equity of 14.90% compared to 16.76%
  • Organic loan growth of $151 million, or 4%
  • Core deposit growth of $141 million, or 4%
  • Noninterest income increase of $1.0 million, or 10%
  • Noninterest expense decrease of $402,000, or 2%
  • Net income increase of $835,000, or 4%
  • Average total equity increase of $86 million, or 17%

4th Quarter 2019 versus 3rd Quarter 2019 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.77%, compared to 1.72%
  • Return on average equity of 14.90% compared to 14.78%
  • Organic loan growth of $43 million or 1%
  • Noninterest income increase of $354,000, or 3%
  • Noninterest expense decrease of $615,000, or 3%
  • Provision expense of $250,000 compared to $1.0 million
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.38% versus 0.39%
  • Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $14 million,  or 2%

As announced on January 14, 2020, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on February 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2020. Including this dividend, the total dividends per share for 2019 represent a 16% increase over the total dividends per share paid for 2018.

In addition, on January 14, 2020, the board of directors reauthorized the purchase of up to $30 million worth of shares of the company’s common stock, representing approximately 2.4% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2019.

Return on average assets was 1.76% in 2019 compared to 1.69% in 2018. Return on average total equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 15.47%, compared to 16.51% in 2018. The company’s total capital as a percent of risk-weighted assets was 14.36% at December 31, 2019, compared to 14.20% at December 31, 2018 and 14.78% at September 30, 2019. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 12.02% at December 31, 2019, compared to 10.63% at December 31, 2018 and 11.74% at September 30, 2019. Average equity was impacted during 2019 by the $18.3 million increase in the fair value adjustment for available-for-sale investment securities, net of tax.

Findlay continued, “The strength of our capital structure provides us with foundation for continued growth. Our strong profitability metrics reflect our ability to manage our capital structure conservatively while at the same time producing healthy returns for our shareholders.”

Average total loans for 2019 were $3.97 billion, an increase of $130.6 million, or 3%, versus $3.84 billion for 2018. Total loans outstanding grew $151.1 million, or 4%, from $3.91 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $4.07 billion as of December 31, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, total loans grew $42.6 million, or 1%, from $4.02 billion at September 30, 2019. Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.00 billion, an increase of $96.1 million, or 2%, versus $3.91 billion for the comparable period of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, total average loans decreased by $14.1 million, from $4.02 billion for the third quarter of 2019 to $4.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for 2019 were $4.24 billion, an increase of $148.6 million, or 4%, versus $4.09 billion for 2018. Importantly, average core deposits increased by 5% or $201.3 million, during 2019 to $4.1 billion from $3.9 billion in 2018 due to growth in average commercial deposits of $211.5 million, or 21%, growth in average retail deposits of $104.4 million, or 7%, offset by a decline in public funds of $114.6 million, or 8%.

Total deposits grew $89.8 million, or 2%, from $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $4.13 billion as of December 31, 2019. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $141.1 million, or 4%, from $3.88 billion at December 31, 2018 to $4.02 billion at December 31, 2019 due to growth in commercial deposits of $199.5 million, or 19%, growth in retail deposits of $30.9 million, or 2%, offset by declines in public fund deposits of $89.3 million, or 7%. Brokered deposits decreased by $51.4 million or 31% from $164.9 million at December 31, 2018 to $113.5 million at December 31, 2019 due primarily to the maturity of brokered certificates of deposit that were not renewed during the year.

Findlay added, “Commercial deposit growth continues to be a highlight in our deposit gathering results. Over the two year period ended December 31, 2019, new commercial deposit accounts represent 70% of commercial checking account growth. Organic deposit growth funded our organic loan growth this year and afforded us the liquidity to redeem our $30 million of trust preferred subordinated notes at the end of the year. ”

The company’s net interest margin decreased five basis points to 3.38% for 2019 compared to 3.43% for 2018. The company’s net interest margin was 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.38% during the third quarter 2019. The lower year-to-date margin in 2019 was due to a higher cost of funds and lower yields on investment securities, partially offset by a higher yield on the company’s loan portfolio. The decline in the investment securities yield was due to the combined effect of the flattening, and at times inverted, yield curve and the overall decline interest rates experienced during the second half of 2019.

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 2%, to $155.0 million in 2019, versus $151.3 million in 2018 due to growth in earning assets during the year offset by net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve Bank’s reduction of the target fed funds rate in July, September and October of 2019. Net interest income decreased $708,000, or 2%, to $38.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income decreased by $663,000 from $39.5 million, or 2%.

The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.2 million in 2019 compared to $6.4 million in 2018. The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $250,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The company’s allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2019 was $50.7 million compared to $48.5 million as of December 31, 2018 and $50.6 million as of September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.25% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 versus 1.24% at December 31, 2018 and 1.26% as of September 30, 2019.

Net charge offs were $1.0 million in 2019 versus $5.1 million in 2018. Net charge offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $226,000 versus net charge offs of $189,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net charge offs of $936,000 during the linked third quarter 2019. Net charge offs to average loans were 0.03% in 2019 compared to 0.13% for 2018. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.02% for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.09% for the linked third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets increased $11.5 million, or 151%, to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2019 versus $7.6 million as of December 31, 2018 due to an increase in nonaccrual loans. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets were $250,000, or 1% lower than the $19.3 million reported as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at December 31, 2019 increased to 0.38% from 0.16% at December 31, 2018 and decreased from 0.39% at September 30, 2019.

Findlay noted, “Asset quality and general economic conditions in our markets are stable. We are particularly encouraged by the $23 million decline in watch list loans as compared to the recent third quarter. Although loan demand is softer than we have historically experienced, we do not see any signs of a credit downturn in our footprint.”

The company adopted the FASB’s new rule related to credit losses on financial instruments on January 1, 2020. The company intends to disclose an updated range of impact upon adoption of this new standard in its upcoming Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, based on the company’s loan portfolio composition as of December 31, 2019.

The company’s noninterest income increased $4.7 million, or 12%, to $45.0 million in 2019, compared to $40.3 million in 2018. The company’s noninterest income increased by $1.0 million, or 10%, to $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income increased by $354,000, or 3% from $10.8 million during the linked third quarter of 2019 due to increased revenue from swap fees generated from commercial lending transactions, mortgage banking income and 10% growth in wealth advisory fees during the quarter. For the full year of 2019, noninterest income was positively impacted by increases in other income driven by swap fees generated from commercial lending transactions, increases in bank owned life insurance income, loan and service fees, mortgage banking income, and wealth advisory and brokerage fees due to continued growth of client relationships. Offsetting the increases was a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees due to the previously disclosed discontinuance of a treasury management relationship in July 2019.

The company’s noninterest expense increased $3.2 million, or 4%, to $89.4 million in 2019 compared to $86.2 million in 2018. The company’s noninterest expense decreased $402,000, or 2%, to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and was lower by $615,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salaries and employee benefits increased during 2019 primarily due to an increase to staffing in revenue producing and risk management areas as well as normal merit increases. Professional fees increased due to higher legal expenses and increased utilization of accounting firms for outsourced services. Data processing fees also increased during 2019 primarily due to the company’s continued investment in customer focused, technology-based solutions and ongoing cybersecurity and data management enhancements. Offsetting these increases were decreases in FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees as well as decreases in corporate and business development expense. In the third quarter of 2019, the FDIC announced that due to the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding 1.38%, banks with consolidated assets of less than $10 billion would receive credits against their deposit insurance assessments. The bank’s $1.1 million credit was applied as a reduction of FDIC assessments commencing with the payment of the second quarter assessment paid in July 2019 and is expected to be fully utilized by the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.7% for 2019 compared to 45.0% for 2018. The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 45.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 45.2% for the linked third quarter of 2019.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com. The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on “tangible common equity” which is “total equity” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and “tangible assets” which is “total assets” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented. 

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including trade policies and those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES   2019     2019     2018     2019     2018  
Assets $   4,946,745   $ 4,948,155   $ 4,875,254   $   4,946,745   $ 4,875,254  
Deposits     4,133,819     4,283,390     4,044,065       4,133,819     4,044,065  
Brokered Deposits     113,527     116,698     164,888       113,527     164,888  
Core Deposits (3)     4,020,292     4,166,692     3,879,177       4,020,292     3,879,177  
Loans     4,065,828     4,023,221     3,914,745       4,065,828     3,914,745  
Allowance for Loan Losses     50,652     50,628     48,453       50,652     48,453  
Total Equity     598,100     584,436     521,704       598,100     521,704  
Goodwill net of deferred tax assets     3,789     3,779     3,779       3,789     3,779  
Tangible Common Equity (1)     594,311     580,657     517,925       594,311     517,925  
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Total Assets $   4,981,989   $ 4,941,503   $ 4,837,604   $   4,941,904   $ 4,758,392  
Earning Assets     4,748,361     4,698,937     4,523,304       4,656,707     4,461,366  
Investments - available-for-sale     610,947     614,784     573,073       603,580     562,385  
Loans     4,001,640     4,015,773     3,905,511       3,974,532     3,843,912  
Total Deposits     4,308,623     4,267,708     4,163,118       4,242,524     4,093,894  
Interest Bearing Deposits     3,302,593     3,306,638     3,256,930       3,298,406     3,235,867  
Interest Bearing Liabilities     3,336,343     3,356,436     3,390,159       3,390,512     3,382,507  
Total Equity     591,193     575,865     505,570       562,601     487,062  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Net Interest Income $   38,882   $ 39,545   $ 39,590   $   155,047   $ 151,271  
Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent     39,459     40,084     40,091       157,176     153,088  
Provision for Loan Losses     250     1,000     300       3,235     6,400  
Noninterest Income     11,119     10,765     10,077       44,997     40,302  
Noninterest Expense     22,122     22,737     22,524       89,424     86,229  
Net Income     22,198     21,454     21,363       87,047     80,411  
PER SHARE DATA                    
Basic Net Income Per Common Share $   0.86   $ 0.84   $ 0.84   $   3.40   $ 3.18  
Diluted Net Income Per Common Share     0.86     0.83     0.83       3.38     3.13  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share     0.30     0.30     0.26       1.16     1.00  
Dividend Payout     34.88 %   36.14 %   31.33 %     34.32 %   31.95 %
Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)     23.34     22.81     20.62       23.34     20.62  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1)     23.19     22.66     20.47       23.19     20.47  
Market Value – High     50.00     47.46     47.41       50.00     51.76  
Market Value – Low     42.00     41.26     37.79       39.78     37.79  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     25,623,016     25,622,338     25,301,732       25,588,404     25,288,533  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     25,818,433     25,796,696     25,746,490       25,758,893     25,727,831  
KEY RATIOS                    
Return on Average Assets     1.77 %   1.72 %   1.75 %     1.76 %   1.69 %
Return on Average Total Equity     14.90     14.78     16.76       15.47     16.51  
Average Equity to Average Assets     11.87     11.65     10.45       11.38     10.24  
Net Interest Margin     3.30     3.38     3.52       3.38     3.43  
Efficiency  (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income)     44.24     45.19     45.38       44.70     44.96  
Tier 1 Leverage (2)     11.67     12.07     11.44       11.67     11.44  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)     13.21     13.62     13.05       13.21     13.05  
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2)     13.21     12.94     12.35       13.21     12.35  
Total Capital (2)     14.36     14.78     14.20       14.36     14.20  
Tangible Capital (1) (2)     12.02     11.74     10.63       12.02     10.63  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $   1,471   $ 922   $ 10,020   $   1,471   $ 10,020  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More     45     306     0       45     0  
Non-accrual Loans     18,675     18,657     7,260       18,675     7,260  
Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs)     18,720     18,963     7,260       18,720     7,260  
Other Real Estate Owned     316     316     316       316     316  
Other Nonperforming Assets     0     7     0       0     0  
Total Nonperforming Assets     19,036     19,286     7,577       19,036     7,577  
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings     5,909     5,975     8,016       5,909     8,016  
Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans)     3,188     3,422     4,384       3,188     4,384  
Total Troubled Debt Restructurings     9,097     9,397     12,400       9,097     12,400  
Impaired Loans     27,763     28,070     26,661       27,763     26,661  
Non-Impaired Watch List Loans     152,421     174,768     159,938       152,421     159,938  
Total Impaired and Watch List Loans     180,184     202,838     186,599       180,184     186,599  
Gross Charge Offs     321     1,221     424       1,910     6,110  
Recoveries     95     285     235       874     1,043  
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)     226     936     189       1,036     5,067  
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans     0.02 %   0.09 %   0.02 %     0.03 %   0.13 %
Loan Loss Reserve to Loans     1.25 %   1.26 %   1.24 %     1.25 %   1.24 %
Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans     270.58 %   266.98 %   667.40 %     270.58 %   667.40 %
Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs     205.66 %   203.02 %   317.17 %     205.66 %   317.17 %
Nonperforming Loans to Loans     0.46 %   0.47 %   0.19 %     0.46 %   0.19 %
Nonperforming Assets to Assets     0.38 %   0.39 %   0.16 %     0.38 %   0.16 %
Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans     4.43 %   5.04 %   4.77 %     4.43 %   4.77 %
OTHER DATA                    
Full Time Equivalent Employees     568     561     553       568     553  
Offices     50     50     49       50     49  
                     
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"                    
(2) Capital ratios for December 31, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.                    
(3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits                    
                     


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018  
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $   68,605     $ 192,290  
Short-term investments   30,776       24,632  
Total cash and cash equivalents   99,381       216,922  
       
Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value)   608,233       585,549  
Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale   4,527       2,293  
       
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $50,652 and $48,453   4,015,176       3,866,292  
       
Land, premises and equipment, net   60,154       58,097  
Bank owned life insurance   83,848       77,106  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,772       13,772  
Accrued interest receivable   15,391       15,518  
Goodwill   4,970       4,970  
Other assets   41,293       34,735  
Total assets $   4,946,745     $ 4,875,254  
       
       
LIABILITIES      
Noninterest bearing deposits $   983,307     $ 946,838  
Interest bearing deposits   3,150,512       3,097,227  
Total deposits   4,133,819       4,044,065  
       
Borrowings      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   0       75,555  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   170,000       170,000  
Subordinated debentures   0       30,928  
Total borrowings   170,000       276,483  
       
Accrued interest payable   11,604       10,404  
Other liabilities   33,222       22,598  
Total liabilities   4,348,645       4,353,550  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock:  90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value      
25,623,016 shares issued and 25,444,275 outstanding as of December 31, 2019      
25,301,732 shares issued and 25,128,773 outstanding as of December 31, 2018   114,858       112,383  
Retained earnings   475,247       419,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   12,059       (6,191 )
Treasury stock at cost (178,741 shares as of December 31, 2019, 172,959 shares as of December 31, 2018)   (4,153 )     (3,756 )
Total stockholders' equity   598,011       521,615  
Noncontrolling interest   89       89  
Total equity   598,100       521,704  
Total liabilities and equity $   4,946,745     $ 4,875,254  
       


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)        
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019     2018       2019     2018  
NET INTEREST INCOME              
Interest and fees on loans              
Taxable $ 47,639   $ 49,091     $ 196,733   $ 181,451  
Tax exempt   231     187       951     814  
Interest and dividends on securities              
Taxable   1,953     2,516       8,909     9,717  
Tax exempt   1,956     1,712       7,127     6,079  
Other interest income   533     222       1,490     909  
Total interest income   52,312     53,728       215,210     198,970  
               
Interest on deposits   13,017     13,425       57,148     44,913  
Interest on borrowings              
Short-term   16     282       1,311     1,143  
Long-term   397     431       1,704     1,643  
Total interest expense   13,430     14,138       60,163     47,699  
               
NET INTEREST INCOME   38,882     39,590       155,047     151,271  
               
Provision for loan losses   250     300       3,235     6,400  
               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR              
LOAN LOSSES   38,632     39,290       151,812     144,871  
               
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Wealth advisory fees   1,833     1,668       6,835     6,344  
Investment brokerage fees   387     415       1,687     1,458  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,926     4,289       15,717     15,831  
Loan and service fees   2,508     2,366       9,911     9,291  
Merchant card fee income   659     627       2,641     2,461  
Bank owned life insurance income   644     67       1,890     1,244  
Mortgage banking income   370     152       1,626     1,150  
Net securities gains (losses)   48     (44 )     142     (50 )
Other income   1,744     537       4,548     2,573  
Total noninterest income   11,119     10,077       44,997     40,302  
               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and employee benefits   12,203     12,086       49,434     48,353  
Net occupancy expense   1,295     1,257       5,295     5,149  
Equipment costs   1,378     1,403       5,521     5,243  
Data processing fees and supplies   2,788     2,393       10,407     9,685  
Corporate and business development   995     1,996       4,371     5,066  
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees   72     419       638     1,701  
Professional fees   1,157     1,082       4,644     3,798  
Other expense   2,234     1,888       9,114     7,234  
Total noninterest expense   22,122     22,524       89,424     86,229  
               
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   27,629     26,843       107,385     98,944  
Income tax expense   5,431     5,480       20,338     18,533  
NET INCOME $ 22,198   $ 21,363     $ 87,047   $ 80,411  
               
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,623,016     25,301,732       25,588,404     25,288,533  
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.86   $ 0.84     $ 3.40   $ 3.18  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,818,433     25,746,490       25,758,893     25,727,831  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.86   $ 0.83     $ 3.38   $ 3.13  
               


LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOAN DETAIL
FOURTH QUARTER 2019
(unaudited, in thousands)
                   
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2019   2019   2018
Commercial and industrial loans:                  
Working capital lines of credit loans $ 717,019   17.6 % $ 730,557   18.2 % $ 690,620   17.6 %
Non-working capital loans   709,849   17.5     701,773   17.4     714,759   18.3  
Total commercial and industrial loans   1,426,868   35.1     1,432,330   35.6     1,405,379   35.9  
                   
Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:                  
Construction and land development loans   287,641   7.1     319,420   7.9     266,805   6.8  
Owner occupied loans   573,665   14.1     556,536   13.8     586,325   15.0  
Nonowner occupied loans   571,364   14.0     545,444   13.5     520,901   13.3  
Multifamily loans   240,652   5.9     259,408   6.5     195,604   5.0  
Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans   1,673,322   41.1     1,680,808   41.7     1,569,635   40.1  
                   
Agri-business and agricultural loans:                  
Loans secured by farmland   174,380   4.3     176,024   4.4     177,503   4.6  
Loans for agricultural production   205,151   5.0     153,943   3.8     193,010   4.9  
Total agri-business and agricultural loans   379,531   9.3     329,967   8.2     370,513   9.5  
                   
Other commercial loans   112,302   2.8     100,100   2.5     95,657   2.4  
Total commercial loans   3,592,023   88.3     3,543,205   88.0     3,441,184   87.9  
                   
Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:                  
Closed end first mortgage loans   177,227   4.4     187,404   4.6     185,822   4.7  
Open end and junior lien loans   186,552   4.6     191,597   4.8     187,030   4.8  
Residential construction and land development loans   12,966   0.3     11,774   0.3     16,226   0.4  
Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans   376,745   9.3     390,775   9.7     389,078   9.9  
                   
Other consumer loans   98,617   2.4     90,631   2.3     86,064   2.2  
Total consumer loans   475,362   11.7     481,406   12.0     475,142   12.1  
Subtotal   4,067,385   100.0 %   4,024,611   100.0 %   3,916,326   100.0 %
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (50,652 )       (50,628 )       (48,453 )    
Net deferred loan fees   (1,557 )       (1,390 )       (1,581 )    
Loans, net $ 4,015,176       $ 3,972,593       $ 3,866,292      
                   
                   
                   
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION    
DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS    
FOURTH QUARTER 2019    
(unaudited, in thousands)    
                   
  December 31,     September 30,     December 31,    
    2019         2019         2018      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 983,307       $ 1,011,336       $ 946,838      
Savings and transaction accounts:                  
Savings deposits   234,508         237,997         247,903      
Interest bearing demand deposits   1,723,937         1,650,691         1,429,570      
Time deposits:                  
Deposits of $100,000 or more   910,134         1,101,730         1,146,221      
Other time deposits   281,933         281,636         273,533      
Total deposits $ 4,133,819       $ 4,283,390       $ 4,044,065      
FHLB advances and other borrowings   170,000         30,928         276,483      
Total funding sources $ 4,303,819       $ 4,314,318       $ 4,320,548      
                   

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019     September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018  
  Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/  
(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate  
Earning Assets                                        
Loans:                                        
Taxable (2)(3) $ 3,977,782     $ 47,639   4.75 %   $ 3,991,572     $ 50,139   4.98 %   $ 3,884,500     $ 49,091   5.01 %
Tax exempt (1)   23,858       288   4.79       24,201       292   4.78       21,011       234   4.42  
Investments: (1)                                        
Available for sale   610,947       4,429   2.88       614,784       4,509   2.91       573,073       4,682   3.24  
Short-term investments   54,439       339   2.47       3,478       16   1.83       3,350       15   1.78  
Interest bearing deposits   81,335       194   0.95       64,902       352   2.15       41,370       207   1.99  
Total earning assets $ 4,748,361     $ 52,889   4.42 %   $ 4,698,937     $ 55,308   4.67 %   $ 4,523,304     $ 54,229   4.76 %
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (50,753 )               (50,732 )               (49,045 )          
Nonearning Assets                                        
Cash and due from banks   65,294                 77,921                 156,681            
Premises and equipment   59,850                 59,268                 57,516            
Other nonearning assets   159,237                 156,109                 149,148            
Total assets $ 4,981,989               $ 4,941,503               $ 4,837,604            
                                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                        
Savings deposits $ 237,241     $ 55   0.09 %   $ 235,957     $ 62   0.10 %   $ 250,755     $ 76   0.12 %
Interest bearing checking accounts   1,764,854       5,765   1.30       1,667,690       6,712   1.60       1,476,013       5,498   1.48  
Time deposits:                                        
In denominations under $100,000   282,683       1,422   2.00       278,598       1,383   1.97       272,192       1,168   1.70  
In denominations over $100,000   1,017,815       5,775   2.25       1,124,393       6,535   2.31       1,257,970       6,683   2.11  
Miscellaneous short-term borrowings   3,495       16   1.82       18,870       113   2.38       102,301       282   1.09  
Long-term borrowings and                                        
subordinated debentures   30,255       397   5.21       30,928       419   5.37       30,928       431   5.53  
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,336,343     $ 13,430   1.60 %   $ 3,356,436     $ 15,224   1.80 %   $ 3,390,159     $ 14,138   1.65 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                        
Demand deposits   1,006,030                 961,070                 906,188            
Other liabilities   48,423                 48,132                 35,687            
Stockholders' Equity   591,193                 575,865                 505,570            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,981,989               $ 4,941,503               $ 4,837,604            
                                         
Interest Margin Recap                                        
Interest income/average earning assets       52,889   4.42           55,308   4.67           54,229   4.76  
Interest expense/average earning assets       13,430   1.12           15,224   1.29           14,138   1.24  
Net interest income and margin     $ 39,459   3.30 %       $ 40,084   3.38 %       $ 40,091   3.52 %
                                         


(1 )   Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses.  Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $577,000, $539,000 and $501,000 in the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2 )   Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2019 and 2018, are included as taxable loan interest income.
(3 )   Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

      Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares issued. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.
       
      A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).


  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Dec. 31,   Dec 31,   Dec. 31,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018    
Total Equity $ 598,100     $ 584,436     $ 521,704     $ 598,100     $ 521,704    
Less: Goodwill   (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )  
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill   1,181       1,191       1,191       1,181       1,191    
Tangible Common Equity   594,311       580,657       517,925       594,311       517,925    
                     
Assets $ 4,946,745     $ 4,948,155     $ 4,875,254     $ 4,946,745     $ 4,875,254    
Less: Goodwill   (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )  
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill   1,181       1,191       1,191       1,181       1,191    
Tangible Assets   4,942,956       4,944,376       4,871,475       4,942,956       4,871,475    
                     
Ending common shares issued   25,623,016       25,623,016       25,301,732       25,623,016       25,301,732    
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 23.19     $ 22.66     $ 20.47     $ 23.19     $ 20.47    
                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets   12.02   %   11.74   %   10.63   %   12.02   %   10.63   %
                     

Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.