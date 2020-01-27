The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Allegiant Travel Company Securities -- ALGT

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Allegiant Travel Company securities (NASDAQ:ALGT):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED PUBLICLY TRADED ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SECURITIES BETWEEN JUNE 8, 2015 AND MAY 9, 2018, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, that a hearing will be held on May 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Andrew P. Gordon, United States District Judge of the District of Nevada, 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Courtroom 6C, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $4,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $40,000 and an incentive payment of no more than $5,000 to each Plaintiff, or $10,000 in total, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 27, 2019 (the “Settlement Stipulation”).



If you purchased Allegiant Travel Company (“Allegiant”) publicly traded securities during the period between June 8, 2015 and May 9, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Allegiant securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator at Allegiant Travel Company Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than April 23, 2020 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.



If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than April 23, 2020, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.



Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than April 23, 2020, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of Nevada

333 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas, NV 89101



LEAD COUNSEL:

Jacob A. Goldberg

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046



COUNSEL FOR

DEFENDANTS:



Daniel J. Tyukody

GREENBERG TRAURIG, LLP

1840 Century Park East

Suite 1900

Los Angeles, CA 90067



Mark F. Ferrario

Jacob D. Bundick

GREENBERG TRAURIG, LLP

10845 Griffith Peak Drive, Suite 600

Las Vegas, NV 89135

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Jacob A. Goldberg

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Tel.: 215-600-2817

Fax: 212-202-3827

info@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: January 14, 2020

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF NEVADA



