The East African Community (EAC) - Business and Investment Forum – 12-13 March 2020, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

The EAC-BIF is organised by Embassies from the East African Community (EAC) accredited to the Kingdom of Sweden in partnership with the Swedish-East Africa Chamber of Commerce (SWEACC). The 2020 forum is planned to take place on 12 – 13 March 2020 at SERENA HOTEL in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania under the heading “Green Solutions in Cities”, with the following focus areas:

Waste to Energy

Water and Sanitation

Green Transport

Aid for Trade

Green Solutions in Cities is an area of great importance worldwide, not the least in the EAC countries with a fast urbanization requesting efficient solutions to cover for the implications on health, security and environment. Sweden has a strong business sector capable of offering not only financially sustainable solutions, but also capacity building within the area.

For more information on the FORUM and registration please visit;

For more information about the conference, please contact:-

H.E Dr. Willibrod Slaa, Ambassador of Tanzania – mailbox@tanemb.se Jan Furuvald, Chairman SWEACC – jan.furuvald@facesso.se or Carl Schwieler, Board Member, SWEACC – carl.Schwieler@dlapiper.com



