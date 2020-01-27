Logistics Automation Market 2019-2027 | Evolving Industry Opportunities with Daifuku, Dematic, KNAPP AG, Mecalux S.A.

Logistics Automation Market Share and Revenue

Global Logistics Automation Market is poised to grow by USD 121,343.3 Million during 2019-2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners has been monitoring the global Logistics Automation Market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 121,343.3 Million during 2019-2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period.

Read the 187-page research report with TOC on "Logistics Automation Market Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management); Mode of Freight Transport (Air, Road, Sea); End-User Industry (Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Others) Forecasts, 2019 - 2027.

The major players operating in the market for logistics automation market include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, and VITRONIC among others.



Significant market initiatives have been taken by some of the leading companies in logistics automation market by getting involved in partnering with the clients, winning significant contracts, and also expanding their production capabilities. For instance, in 2019, BEUMER Group supplied a third sortation systems to Hermes that is capable of sorting up over a million parcels a day.

In the same year, KNAPP and KRATZER AUTOMATION announced a strategic collaboration. The KRATZER AUTOMATION’s software would enhance KNAPP’s portfolio in the last mile area, thus creating an all-encompassing software landscape along the entire supply chain. These strategic initiatives are further expected to provide a significant opportunities for logistics automation market growth in the coming years.

Logistics Automation market is led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. Asia-Pacific led the global logistics automation market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe and North America region. The growing adoption of Industrial 4.0 across manufacturing industry is increasing the demand of logistics automation worldwide. The logistics automation is comparatively popular in Asia-Pacific and Europe. All these factors and trends are anticipated to fuel the demand for logistics automation in various geographies and offer future growth opportunities for market players operating in the global logistics automation market.

The retail and e-commerce industry is expected to drive the demand for logistics automation worldwide. However, the high cost of implementation of logistics automation could hinder the logistics automation market growth. Despite these limitations, the boosting retail and e-commerce sector is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the logistics automation market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The manufacturing sector is increasing globally; as per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) accounted approximately 50% in August 2019, which was down from 51.3 in August 2018. The top five companies in the logistics automation market include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, KNAPP AG, and Mecalux, S.A. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current electronic signature software and solutions portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions and other joint activities.



The players present in logistics automation market mainly concentrate towards the partnership, collaborations, agreements, and other activities for the deployment of new technological solutions across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Most of the market initiatives were observed in APAC, Europe, and North America, region, which have a high potential of logistics automation market-related services. Few of the important market initiatives and acquisitions from the industry are mentioned below:

• Daifuku would install a baggage handling system at the international passenger terminal of New Chitose Airport. The installation marked Daifuku’s first domestic order for a BHS.

• Honeywell announced completion of its acquisition of warehouse automation solutions provider Transnorm. Transnorm would be the part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) and will complement its Honeywell Intelligrated business.

• Dematic announced the release of a freezer-rated narrow aisle reach AGV specifically designed to operate autonomously in chilled and freezer environments. It can operate permanently in temperatures down to -10°F and intermittently as low as -20°F.

• Swisslog expanded business capabilities by reinforcing its presence in France. Swisslog is investing in the delivery of materials handling technologies to the French intralogistics market since becoming part of the KUKA Group.



