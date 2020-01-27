Britains unboxes latest additions to 2020 range

The hero for 2020 is the ‘Farm in a Box’ which will launch in July 2020 and retail for £29.99.

LONDON, UNITED_KINGDOM, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britains is Europe’s oldest specialist in creating in-scale farm models including tractors, implements and accessories. As number one in the market for 1:32 farm replicas in its category, 2020 is set to be a significant year for the brand, adding 19 new items to the range, including two Limited Edition lines which will see the business grow further this year. One of the exciting new offerings has been specifically designed to be an entry point for new farm toy fans and will open new avenues for Britains.

The hero for 2020 is the ‘Farm in a Box’ which will launch in July 2020 and retail for £29.99. The ‘Farm in a Box’ heralds Britains’ entry into the mass market, opening up the brand and introducing farm toys to a whole new audience. The product is the solution to a desire for high quality toys in packaging that provides more than just a plastic casing. Instead, the cardboard box unfolds to reveal a farmyard playset which will entertain young farm fans with hours of imaginative play.

Every element from the packaging is designed and illustrated to transform into a piece of a farmyard set, encouraging new generations to use their imagination to bring the farm to life no matter where they are. The ‘Farm in a Box’ opens up to reveal a cardboard tractor fitment that transforms into a pair of hay bales, a trailer fitment that turns into a grain silo and other elements that double as a cattle feeder, weaning pens, stables, a milking parlour, or a farmhouse with doors that opens.

The designs on the packaging encourage children to colour in the playset and tap into their creativity to create a farm set unique to them. All the parts then fold away, dropping back in the box to safely store the toys. ‘Farm in a Box’ includes the classic and high-quality 1:32 scale model John Deere tractor with front loader, trailer, 3 round bales, a fence, two cows and calves.

For their core audience, Britains are also launching exciting new lines for 2020. The John Deere 8RX 410 (SRP £64.99) and the Case IH 580 track tractor (SRP £54.99) will both be launched as part of the Prestige range, a category for the keen collectors ages 14+. These 1:32 scale replicas are precision items with almost full die-cast models and are ideal for the collectors looking for premium models.

The brand has also expanded its global licensed offering, with the introduction of CLAAS – one of the biggest licensees in the world. The new partnership is expected to be key for 2020 and will see the launch of the CLAAS Xerion 5000 model at the National Ploughing Show in September with detailed features and a rotating cab.

Britains are also launching their Britains at Work models as part of a special JCB range. The products are the first of their style within the range and feature the ‘rusty’ and ‘muddy’ decal. Available from August 2020, the Rusty JCB 3C Mark III model will retail for £29.99 and the Muddy JCB Mini Excavator will retail for £24.99. The new models will attract both the young fans and collectors.



