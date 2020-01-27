3-Day Combined Payroll Training Course (Bristol, United Kingdom - April 20-22, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combined Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This structured training program covers all areas of Payroll. The course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions.

Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans, and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.

Small classroom-based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre

Course Time: 10AM-5PM

Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)

Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 5: Minimum Wage

Topic 6: Holiday Leave

Topic 7: SSP

Topic 8: SMP

Topic 9: Student Loan

Topic 10: Child Care

Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment

Sage Payroll: (Day 3)

Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software

Configure your software to suit your company requirements

Set-up and Amend:

Employee Records

Payments and Deduction

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including:

Full Payment Submission (FPS)

National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)

Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

