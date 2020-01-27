Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable & Wearable Medical Devices | Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market: Focus on Power Source, Application, Battery Type, Regional Analysis, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market generated $912.73 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2029



The market's growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, high demand for implantable and wearable medical devices, and increasing awareness about implantable and wearable devices.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of nanotechnology in lithium-ion batteries, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players.

However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high prices for advanced power solutions, performance limitations of advanced power solutions across various application, and product recall.



Expert Quote



The continued push toward affordable healthcare is also modifying the medical device market. Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) have allowed the healthcare providers to exert more downward price pressure on manufacturers, which generates opportunities for innovation. Device vendors who can modernize their manufacturing operations, and make them more efficient, can win new contracts



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market research provides a holistic view of global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the batteries used in implantable and wearable medical devices. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on impact of advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable devices on various application areas, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market.



Key Companies



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys, General Electric Company, Ilika Plc, Integer holdings corporation, Medtronic Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Batteries, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tianjin Lishen Battery, and Ultralife Corporation, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the key features of advanced power solutions which make them a better choice for powering implantable and wearable medical devices?

What is the industry structure of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

How did the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

Which are the leading companies dominating the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

How is each segment of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Product Definition

1.1 Lithium Batteries

1.2 Nickel Batteries

1.3 Zinc/Air Batteries

1.4 Environmental Harvesting



2 Scope of the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methodology



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.1.1.1 Regulations in the U.S.

4.1.1.2 Regulations in Europe

4.1.1.3 Regulations in Other Countries



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Technology Timeline Analysis for Implantable Medical Devices

5.2 Battery Life Analysis for Implantable Medical Devices

5.3 Technology Timeline Analysis for Futuristic Power Solutions

5.4 Growth Share Matrix

5.5 Hearing Aids Battery Life Analysis



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population Leads to Surge in Exigency of Implantable and Wearable Devices

6.3.2 Increasing Burden of Disease Inciting the Use of Implantable and Wearable devices

6.3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

6.3.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss

6.3.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

6.3.3 Upsurge in Awareness Levels

6.4 Market Challenges

6.4.1 Depleting Lithium Resources

6.4.2 Complexities in the Manufacturing Process

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 High Growth Opportunity in the Emerging Economies

6.5.2 Introduction of Nanotechnology in Lithium-ion Batteries

6.6 Market Restraints

6.6.1 High Prices for Advanced Power Solutions

6.6.2 Performance Limitations of Advanced Power Solutions in Different Applications

6.6.3 Product Recall



7 Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market (by Power Source)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lithium Batteries

7.3 Nickel Batteries

7.4 Zinc/Air Batteries

7.5 Others

7.6 Futuristic Power Solutions

7.6.1 Graphene Batteries

7.6.2 Supercapacitors

7.6.3 Environmental Harvesting

7.6.4 Biofuel Cells

7.6.5 Piezoelectricity

7.6.6 Thermoelectricity

7.6.7 Solar Energy

7.6.8 Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENG)



8 Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market (by Application)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Implantable Devices

8.2.1 Pacemakers

8.2.2 Implantable Cardiovascular Defibrillators (ICDs)

8.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

8.2.4 Cochlear Implants

8.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

8.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Wearable Devices

8.3.1 Smart Wearables

8.3.2 Hearing Aids



9 Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market (by Battery Type)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Primary Batteries

9.3 Secondary Batteries



10 Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market (by Region)

10.1 Global Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in the Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market

11.2.3 Financials

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.4 EaglePicher Technologies

11.5 EnerSys

11.6 General Electric Company

11.7 Ilika plc

11.8 Integer Holdings Corporation

11.9 Medtronic plc

11.10 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.11 Panasonic Corporation

11.12 Saft Batteries

11.13 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11.14 Siemens Healthineers AG

11.15 Tianjin Lishen Battery

11.16 Ultralife Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q5h55

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.