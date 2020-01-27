[PDF] Chipless RFID Market to 2027 | Top players Total Alien Technology, ZIH Corp, GlobeRanger, Mojix, GAO RFID

Chipless RFID Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Method Type (Zeolite, Aluminum Chloride, Solid Phosphoric Acid) and Geography.

NEW YORK, US, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Phenol, Acetone, Others); Method Type (Zeolite, Aluminum Chloride, Solid Phosphoric Acid) and Geography. The report also includes the profiles of key Chipless RFID companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players

Top key players profiled in the Chipless RFID Market include are - Alien Technology, SATO VICINITY PTY LTD., Applied Wireless RFID, CAEN RFID S.r.l., ZIH Corp, Avery Dennison Corporation, GlobeRanger, Mojix Inc., GAO RFID Inc. and Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. among others.

What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Chipless RFID Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global chipless RFID market based on by component, type, frequency and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall chipless RFID market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

What are Scope of market for Plant Asset Management (PAM) ?

Chipless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) has become one of the most innovative and rapidly growing technologies expected to replace the optical barcode due to its large data carrying capacity, adaptability in application and flexibility in its working during the forecast period. Chipless tags are generally referred as RFID tags that do not comprise a silicon chip. RFID systems have been successfully applied in areas of transportation, healthcare, supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics.

Growing adoption of Chipless RFID technology in manufacturing, supply chain, and healthcare are the primary factors driving the growth of the global market. However, an increase in the cost of RFID tags due to its main component that is Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) hindering the growth of the global chipless RFID market.

Chipless RFID Market Segmentations?

The "Global Chipless RFID Market Analysis to 2025" is a specialized and in-depth study of the chipless RFID with a focus on the global Chipless RFID market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global chipless RFID market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, frequency, application and geography. The global chipless RFID market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Chipless RFID market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

