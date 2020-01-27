Gelatin Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during 2020-2026 forecast period

Global Gelatin Market

2020 Gelatin Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

FARGO-VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide usage of gelatin by idiosyncratic industries for its versatile functions mostly as a thickening and gelling source in edible products, rising demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products along with clean label products are the factors driving the Gelatin Market growth.

Further,rising medicinal producers to poise worldwide expansion of the gelatin market owing to increasing use of gelatin to formulate soft capsules, emulsifiers and suppositories is the other major factor driving the gelatin market size.

Intensify in gentreaty for gelatin in sports nutrition owing to its high protein and growing applications in both the medical and biomedical industries to propel the gelatin market growth.

In addition, awareness of nutritious food and increasing health consciousness among consumers to arise the demand for energy drinks in order to stimulate the gelatin market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for varied applications including cosmetics and photography to produce key opportunities for gelatin market players.

Furthermore, usage of gelatin as a key ingredient in processed foods and hard and soft capsules for prescription drugs and vitamin supplements to increase the market demand.

Shifting consumer preference towards high nutritional value foods the food segment in the gelatin market to witness reckless growth over the forecast period 2020-2026.

However, rising prices and lower availability of raw materials, prominence on high-quality products at low costs to force significant changes and to challenge the gelatin market growth.

Europe to hold the major portion for Gelatin Market share

Europe to drive the global gelatin market share owing to the high claims for nutritional & functional food & beverage products along with the increasing demand from pharmaceutical industries.

Further, an increase in consumption of gelatin as a functional and low-calorie diet is the major factor contributing to the gelatin market growth in Europe.

Therefore, the major source for producing gelatin in Europe is PIG which accounts for 44% of the market share.

Furthermore, the usage of thickeners in cosmetics products is likely to fuel the European market growth over the coming years.

Europe an pharmacological industries to be key contributor to market expansion owing to the usage of gelling agents for several productions including food, cosmetics, and photography segments.

Although,directing support by governments, pharmaceutical industry and others in developing notions of Asia Pacific like China, India to further increase the demand for gelling agents over the forecast period.

Accordingly, growing vegan populations across the U.S., Brazil, and another major cattle-producing country to affect the supply of raw material in gelatin manufacturing and challenges the market growth.

Product offerings, expansions of production capacity by major key players to capitalize gelatin market growth

Increasing consumption of rich in protein diet, acquisitions, and expansions by major key players to fuel the gelatin market growth. For instance, in 2020, Tauriga Sciences Inc. expands its product offerings through a joint venture partnership with OG Laboratories, LLC.

Further, in 2019, Rousse lot has successfully developed a new application concept to produce sugar-free confectionery.

Moreover, in 2019, Gelnex increased collagen/gelatin production capacity over 100,000,000 lbs/year and a global sales presence in over 50 countries with its seven factories.

In addition, in 2019, Harvard University researchers have founded a way to simulate real meat by growing cow and rabbit muscle cells on a scaffold made out of gelatin

Furthermore, in 2018, Geltor launched its animal-free collagen N-Collage™to have significant commercial quantities available by 2020.

Key player of the gelatin market includes Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Collagen Solutions PLC, Royal DSM, Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd., Symatese, Nucollagen LLC., Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., and PB Gelatin among others.

