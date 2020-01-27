Paxful announces a third school to be #BuiltWithBitcoin

Paxful, a global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace (https://Paxful.com), announced today that they will be building a third school in its 100-school initiative to bring quality education centers to emerging countries throughout Africa. The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya for children ages 3-6 years old and will kick off with a $30,000 donation from Paxful. #BuiltWithBitcoin was created first and foremost with the primary goal of promoting philanthropy and charity within the cryptocurrency industry.

Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative began in 2017 with partner Zam Zam Water, a humanitarian organization devoted to eradicating poverty by providing clean, sustainable water and access to quality education to villages across the globe. The first of the three schools was completed by representatives from both teams in December 2017 in Rwanda, while the second was completed in 2018 and also in Rwanda. The #BuiltwithBitcoin initiative now supports over 400 students. Through the 100-school plan, Paxful expects to bring education to nearly 15,000 young people throughout Africa while providing jobs to nearly 300 teachers.

“As cryptocurrency advances the financial freedoms of Africans and provides new and innovative ways for millions in the country to conduct business, we at Paxful wanted to take on a larger role to help them break free of the shackles of an unjust financial system,” said Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of Paxful. “From helping Nigerians start a financial ecosystem with gift cards, to making remittance easy in Kenya, with our 100-school initiative #BuiltwithBitcoin we plan to continue to empower the African people to take control of their financial independence.”

“Zam Zam strives to create positive social change by empowering men, women, and children through education and opportunity,” said Yusuf Nessary, founder of Zam Zam Water. “We are beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to bring the third school that is #BuiltWithBitcoin to the people of Africa, and look forward to providing them 97 more.”

In addition to a $30,000 donation of its own, Paxful has enacted a call to action for the crypto community at large to become a part of its 100-school plan. Interested parties can donate BTC (https://builtwithbitcoin.org) and each donation will correlate to a specific part of the schools’ completion including classrooms (3), a kitchen, solar power system, restrooms, and more.

“The benefits of cryptocurrency are often shadowed by clouds of negativity and speculation, said Ray Youssef CEO and co-founder of Paxful. “At Paxful, it’s our mission to change this image and showcase all the good that can be done if we work together, beginning with the youth in the communities and building on this initiative in the near future. We are calling on the industry to help us!”

Paxful also launched an official #BuiltWithBitcoin Website to provide more information about the initiative and how to donate, visit https://builtwithbitcoin.org.

About Paxful: Paxful’s (https://Paxful.com) mission is to give people a simple, fair, and secure platform for buying and selling bitcoin. They aim to bring financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked through peer-to-peer finance. Every user gets a free digital wallet that lets them send, receive, and store BTC. The P2P marketplace cuts out the middleman with their secure escrow service and has a 24/7 customer support system dedicated to resolving issues for their users.



