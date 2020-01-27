Shujaa climb to 10th after Hamilton outing

The Kenya Sevens Men's National Team, Shujaa, moved one place up the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series standings, climbing from 11th to 10th after the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton on 25th and 26th January 2020.

A 19-17 loss to Argentina in the 7th place playoff saw the side collect 10 points, taking their tally for the season to 25 points after previous rounds in Dubai and Cape Town.

The side had earlier finished second overall in Pool B, missing out on a cup semifinal berth as the tournament format in Hamilton only saw the four pool winners proceeding to compete for the cup title. Hosts New Zealand eventually won the title in Hamilton with a 27-5 win over France.

Shujaa began their campaign with a 19-24 loss to England before playing to a 12-12 stalemate with Japan. They then crowned off their pool fixtures with a 36-14 win over South Africa, their biggest ever win over their continental rivals.

Up next for Shujaa is the Sydney Sevens taking place on 1st and 2nd February 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Shujaa's pooling and schedule of play in Sydney will be released in a subsequent bulletin.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



