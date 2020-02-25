Electro Scan Awarded 20,000LF Contract to Conduct Scanning Services for Stafford County, Virginia

Stafford County, Virginia's Major Sewer Basins.

As Subcontractor to O'Brien & Gere Engineers, FELL Data Will Allow The County to Proceed With Design & Construction to Target & Eliminate Infiltration

We had them scan three pipes that we knew had high levels of infiltration, but our CCTV inspections showed no defects and that each pipe was OK.” — Gary McCollum, Utilities Capital Program Manager, Stafford County, VA

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. announced today that is has been awarded a 20,000 linear foot (LF) project by the Stafford County, Virginia, Department of Public Works, working with O'Brien and Gere Engineers, Inc. (OBG). Electro Scan's in-house team will complete all scanning services, including traffic control, field services, and reporting.

Information collected and submitted to O'Brien and Gere will be used to recommend rehabilitation to reduce infiltration and allow the County to proceed with design and construction activities.

All field work will be completed in accordance with ASTM F2550-13 (2018), 'Standard Practice for Locating Leaks in Sewer Pipes By Measuring the Variation of Electric Current Flow Through the Pipe Wall.'

"We are delighted to provide the industry's most accurate and sophisticated field condition assessment data, locating and measuring sources of infiltration, typically missed by traditional visual inspection using high resolution Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras," stated Mike App, Vice President, Eastern Region, Electro Scan Inc.

In 2018, Electro Scan working with its exclusive representative ClearWater, Inc., arranged a field demonstration of the Electro Scan Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology.

"They scanned three pipes known to have high levels of infiltration, but our CCTV inspections showed no defects and that each pipe was OK," stated Gary McCollum, Utilities Capital Program Manager, Stafford County, VA. "What was more impressive, was that a rehabilitated service connection with a T-liner scanned completely flat, showing no leaks. Conversely, every joint showed leaks and aged AC pipe that showed leaks. And, no leaks were shown where pipe lining was in place."

Electro scanning work for this project will concentrate on watersheds in Aquia Harbour and include Asbestos Cement (AC), Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes.

To learn more about Electro Scan's FELL technology Register for the Company's upcoming Trenchless Technology Webinar to be broadcast Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM Eastern.

In January 2019, OBG joined forces with Ramboll, Northern Europe’s leading engineering, design, and consultancy company with more than 15,000 people globally.

ABOUT STAFFORD COUNTY, DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

The Stafford County Department of Public Works is under the direction of the County Board of Supervisors and provides public water and sewer service in Stafford County. The Department of Utilities was formed in 1982. The Utilities Department was merged with the Department of Public Works in 2018. Before 1982, the Aquia Sanitary District and the South Stafford Sanitary District provided public water and sewer services for Stafford County. The service area population and the demand for water and sewer services have increased approximately five-fold in the last 35 years and continue to grow, with demand expected to triple again during the next 40 years. Today, the Utilities Division of DPW is a 140-employee utility serving a residential population of approximately 105,000, over 1,300 businesses, and a portion of the Quantico Marine Corps Base. DPW manages 453 miles of sewer main, 57 miles of sewer force mains, 12,250 manholes, and 93 pumping stations. Pipe sizes in the collection system range from 4 to 60 inches in diameter.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN

Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, was named to Government Technology’s esteemed 2020 GovTech 100 list for the second straight year. The company develops proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing and reporting applications that automatically locate, measure, and report defects in sewer, water, and natural gas pipelines, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.